LindaCare Appoints Deyo to Chairman and CEO of LindaCare NV

LEUVEN, Belgium and STAMFORD, Connecticut, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LindaCare announces the appointment of Donald Deyo to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the LindaCare NV. Deyo has served as Chairman of the Board for the Company since 2017.

LindaCare is a digital health company specializing in integrated remote cardiac monitoring software and services. The Company offers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Monitoring-as-a-Service (Maas) alternatives, based on its flagship OnePulse™ remote monitoring platform, to meet the needs of health systems, hospitals and private practices.

This appointment reflects the Company's ongoing investment in the US in coordination with its expanding business in Europe, Australia and Africa. Deyo, a former Medtronic executive, brings extensive experience to lead the Company through this global growth stage. In addition to LindaCare, Deyo serves on the board of Nyxoah S.A., which recently announced an IPO on EuroNext Brussels. Departing CEO Shahram Sharif remains involved as Founder and Executive Board Director. Sharif will guide new business development and strategic initiatives that leverage the Company's platform.

Deyo commented on the appointment saying, "The global pandemic has reinforced the urgent need for remote care of cardiac device patients. Convenient, accessible and cost-effective care is the expectation, not the exception. LindaCare is experiencing rapid growth as we step forward to meet this need. I thank Shahram for his leadership to bring the Company to this stage and am honored to be entrusted with taking it to the next level." Sharif added, "The founding team has realized our vision for creating a platform to care for millions of cardiac device patients around the world. From the beginning, we were determined to improve the professional lives of physicians and nurses, and the patients for whom they provide care. I am pleased to pass the baton to someone with the experience and connections of Don as we expand our reach around the globe."

LindaCare NV and LindaCare, Inc specialize in developing and providing advanced remote digital health solutions for chronic disease. The initial focus of LindaCare is patients with heart failure (HF) and cardiac arrhythmia, equipped with Cardiac Implanted Electronic Devices (CIED) for Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM). The solution will subsequently be extended to other chronic disease domains integrating a wide range of remotely monitored medical devices.

