Lindab increases sales in France by 50 percent through acquisition of Liftasud

GREVIE, Sweden, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindab strengthens its operations in France with the acquisition of SAS Liftasud. With the acquisition, Lindab extends its distribution network and gains access to expertise in silencers for ventilation systems.

Liftasud is established in six locations in France and is a well-known distributor of ventilation products such as ventilation ducts, silencers, thermal insulation, air conditioning and heating systems. They also have a high level of knowledge in noise reduction, which is an area that is growing in importance.

"We are very happy to welcome Liftasud into Lindab", says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab. "Energy-efficient and healthy indoor environments are increasing in demand and the French ventilation market is one of the largest in Europe. Together with Liftasud, we are significantly strengthening our distribution network in the Paris area. Liftasud are well-known for their expertise in silencers, which is of great importance in creating a healty indoor environment. We are also very happy that Liftasud's Managing Director, Julien Brunel, will continue to run the business as part of Lindab."

"We look forward to being part of Lindab where we will be able to benefit from Lindab's global purchasing and product assortment while contributing with our knowledge and local presence. We share Lindab's conviction that high quality and close relationships with customers are important success factors," says Julien Brunel, Managing director and co-owner of Liftasud.

Liftasud are based outside Paris with 6 branches around France. The company has annual sales of approximately SEK 250 million and has an operating margin that is lower than Lindab's operating margin. Liftasud has 55 employees. The acquisition is financed through own funds.

