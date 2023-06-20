Lindab first in the world with ventilation ducts in fossil-free steel

GREVIE, Sweden, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of few companies in the world, Lindab will receive a test delivery of SSAB's fossil-free steel from the Hybrit research facility in September. Lindab will offer its customers a limited number of ventilation and building construction products made from fossil-free steel.

Hybrit is a collaboration between SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall. Hybrit has developed a technology for hydrogen-based iron and steel production with the aim of establishing a fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel products. The delivery that Lindab will receive comes from a test facility and is the only delivery that will take place before regular production starts in 2026.

Lindab, in collaboration with selected customers, will offer circular ventilation ducts, with fittings, to the customers' projects. These will be the first ventilation ducts in the world made from fossil-free steel. Lindab will also offer selected roof and façade products in fossil-free steel, including SolarRoof with solar cells integrated in the roof.

"For us, close co-operation with steel suppliers is of great importance for several reasons. It has helped us to secure deliveries to customers during times of steel shortage. Now it gives us the opportunity to get access to fossil-free steel. It is very pleasing that Lindab's customers will be the first with ventilation products in fossil-free steel", says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab.

"Lindab aims to create a better climate, partly by contributing to a better indoor climate with our products, and partly by contributing to a better global climate by working in a sustainable way. Steel has a major environmental impact and being part of the development of fossil-free steel is one of our most important sustainability activities. We participate as a volume guarantor and thus make the projects possible to implement. The fact that we are now the first ventilation company in the world to offer fossil-free products makes me very proud", says Matilda Isaksson, Group Sustainability Manager for Lindab.

Lindab's selected range of fossil-free steel products will be available starting in autumn 2023.

