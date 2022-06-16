Lindab becomes market leader in the Netherlands with the acquisition of R-Vent

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindab acquires the ventilation company R-Vent and gains a strong position in the Netherlands. R-Vent is the leading manufacturer and distributor of ventilation products, with annual sales of SEK 500 million.

Lindab's products are sold today in the Netherlands by R-Vent, the leading distributor of ventilation products. R-Vent also have an extensive in-house production of circular and rectangular ventilation ducts with accessories. Sales and distribution take place at four locations in the country. With the acquisition, Lindab establishes its own operations in the Netherlands and will thus be present in 21 countries.

R-Vent sells to installers and wholesalers. They also provide complete ventilation systems as a service, where produced and purchased components are combined.

"R-Vent is a valued partner to Lindab and we are very pleased to welcome them as a natural part of the Lindab Group," says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab. "The Netherlands has a strong and well-developed ventilation market and it is strategically important for us to have our own presence in the country. R-Vent fits very well with our other operations. They have high quality products and high knowledge of ventilation. We also look forward to continuing to work with Jeroen Rook as Managing Director of the company."

"There are good development opportunities for R-Vent together with Lindab. We have had a good relationship for a long time and look forward to being able to take advantage of Lindab's strong purchasing channels while contributing our knowledge and local presence," says Jeroen Rook, Managing Director of R-Vent.

R-Vent is today part of Bergschenhoek Group's ventilation division. Lindab acquires the Bergschenhoek Luchtcomfort, Spiraliet and Vespi operations. R-Vent is based in Bergschenhoek outside of Rotterdam. The company has annual sales of approximately SEK 500 million and 140 employees. The operating margin is currently in line with Lindab's operating margin in Business area Ventilation Systems.

Read more about R-Vent on their website: https://www.r-vent.com/

