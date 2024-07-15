Limited Space Doubles Digital Screen Network Following Hat Trick of Contract Wins

LONDON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising media owner Limited Space has secured a number of new contracts, adding 70 full-motion screens to their national digital portfolio, including prime shopping centre locations such as Festival Place, East Kilbride, Thistles, Princes Quay, Eastgate, Market Place Bolton and Liberty Romford.

The collection of contracts doubles Limited Space's digital screen network and provides an additional £17m in media value. The Orbit network now totals 130 screens across 26 UK malls, collectively reaching an audience of over 36 million UK adults every month.

The installations are fuelled by recent company investment from DVC Capital, secured by Co-founders and Entrepreneurs Matt Gordon and Samantha Sida, which will be deployed over the next two years, seeing an immediate transformation of the business. This includes contract wins; new installations and upgrades to Limited Space's digital network; audience & behavioural analytics; delivery and reporting platforms; personnel and research.

Matt Gordon, Co-Founder & Director at Limited Space, comments: "We have a huge appetite for growth and innovation in our space that has spanned across the past 22 years. This growth is a significant step for us in not only increasing the reach of our digital network but continuing our focus on delivering the best quality and most effective advertising formats in the space. Our projected build programme will expand through to December 2025 as we continue to invest into the evolution of our environment."

Market leaders in retail and lifestyle destination media, with such high-profile clients as NETFLIX, Disney, Coca-Cola, Ford and Samsung, Limited Space currently owns and operates high impact advertising space within over 70 of the UK's most prominent shopping centres, exposing brands to a potential annual audience of over 1.7 billion people.

About Limited Space Limited

Limited Space is the leading media owner within the shopping centre environment, providing a range of high impact print and digital media across a national network of the UK's most premium shopping centres. Our portfolio spans 81 shopping centres across the UK, delivering an annual footfall of 2 billion shoppers. Limited Space continues to change the face of shopping centre advertising, launching new and completely unique media formats to the OOH industry, introducing new clients to the environment and delivering innovative media solutions that reach shoppers.

