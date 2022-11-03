Limak Investment receives the UNDP Gender Equality Seal for its work in the field of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

ISTANBUL, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limak Investment, one of the Limak Group of Companies, has received the UNDP Gender Equality Seal Certificate of Achievement for fulfilling all the requirements of the UNDP Global Programme on Business for Gender Equality. This makes Limak Investment the first and only company, not only in Türkiye but also in the region covered by the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and Central Asia, to have been awarded a certificate of achievement for completing this program.

The UNDP Global Programme on Business for Gender Equality works with businesses to promote equal opportunities by reducing gender gaps and promoting gender equality in corporate practices. Under the programme, global standards on equality are applied to companies' corporate policies and business processes using objective indicators. Once needs are identified, changes are undertaken with continuous monitoring to measure improvement.

Upon applying to the programme in 2019, Limak Investment was audited on seven main requirements: organizational profile and composition; recruitment, selection and hiring; professional development and performance; remuneration; prevention of and attention to sexual harassment and gender-based violence in the workplace; work-life balance with shared social responsibility; and inclusive communication. In parallel, a gender-sensitive organizational assessment was carried out to identify existing gender gaps. In line with the results of these assessments, improvement measures were planned and implemented via inclusive methods. After three years of hard work, Limak Investment was re-audited by UNDP in 2022 and was deemed worthy of the Gold Category Award with a score of 96.52 out of 100.

Among the results of the programme, the company developed an Equality Management System and Equality Committee to implement an equal opportunity perspective and standardize all policies, procedures and systems with a vision of equality, diversity and inclusion. The principles of "Equal Pay for Equal Work", women's access to decision-making positions, and empowering women were translated into practice, resulting in a measurable increase in the recruitment and promotion of women. Training and career opportunities were also expanded; practices sensitive to work-life balance were developed; and a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and gender-based violence was strongly advocated.

Speaking at the press meeting on the 2nd of November 2022, Ebru Özdemir, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Limak Group, stated that she is happy and proud to lead the development of a valuable model that will set an example for the business world.

"Thanks to this programme offered by UNDP globally, we have made intensive efforts to complete the Equality Seal Programme within Limak Investment," said Ebru Özdemir. "We have formed an Equality Committee with the participation of female and male employees from all departments, and we have developed our action plan by conducting in-house trainings, employee surveys, and individual and focus group interviews. We have successfully implemented this action plan and we have earned the certificate of achievement with a high score of 96.52 percent. Our next step is to spread this programme to other companies within the Group, starting with the Limak Tourism Group. With these practices, we wish to set an example for the private sector, both in Türkiye and in the wider region."

"Without the engagement of the private sector, gender equality in the workplace will never become a reality," said UNDP Türkiye Resident Representative Louisa Vinton. "We know that maintaining equality at the workplace translates not only into better opportunities for women but also better corporate results. We are pleased to see Limak Investment set a good example of corporate transformation, and, given the benefits it has experienced, we look forward to seeing more companies joining the UNDP Global Programme on Business for Gender Equality."

SOURCE Limak Group of Companies