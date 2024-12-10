LILYSILK Reflects on a Year of Giving Back Through Global Nonprofit Partnerships

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK is celebrating its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact as it wraps up an impactful year of giving back through strategic partnerships with leading nonprofit organizations. By working with groups such as One Tree Planted, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), World Woman Foundation, I Support The Girls (ISTG), and Baby2Baby, LILYSILK is driving meaningful impact across environmental, social, and health-focused causes.

Source: I Support The Girls

LILYSILK's contributions to One Tree Planted include a donation of 20,000 trees as part of the "Mexico 2023 – Watershed Management" initiative in Veracruz. This effort supports the planting of 337,000 trees, reforesting 234.88 hectares and benefiting nine wildlife species and 221 families. Additionally, the project has provided training for 221 individuals, created 225 jobs, and engaged 72 women in meaningful work. These achievements underscore LILYSILK's commitment to environmental preservation and community empowerment.

On the health front, LILYSILK's partnership with NBCF has enabled critical support for women facing breast cancer. With a donation of $10,718, the brand has funded 20 women to be educated on their breast health, 77 patients supported by Patient Navigators, and provided 13 mammograms, among other impactful programs. LILYSILK's contributions also supported the distribution of HOPE Kits and volunteer-driven initiatives aimed at uplifting patients during their journeys.

Empowering women remains at the heart of LILYSILK's mission. The collaboration with the World Woman Foundation positions LILYSILK as a sustainable fashion partner, advancing leadership and sustainability initiatives for one million women globally. Similarly, its support for ISTG through a donation of over $8,000 worth of bras reinforces its commitment to promoting dignity and confidence for women in need.

In line with its dedication to helping families, LILYSILK proudly supports Baby2Baby in continuing to provide essential items. This year, LILYSILK's contributions to Baby2Baby helped the organization distribute 250,000 diapers to families in need.

"We are incredibly proud of the positive impact we have been able to make this year," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We are honored to collaborate with these inspiring organizations and remain steadfast in our commitment to sustainability and community empowerment."

LILYSILK's efforts extend beyond charitable contributions. As a brand that crafts its products using the finest natural fibers and operates with a zero-waste commitment, LILYSILK ensures that sustainability is embedded in its DNA. These values drive the company's mission to inspire spectacular living while caring for people and the planet.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577403/Source_I_Support_The_Girls.jpg