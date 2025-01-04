LILYSILK Marks Third Anniversary of its Partnership with TerraCycle®, Expands Rewards for Eco-Minded Shoppers

NEW YORK , Jan. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, more sustainable lives, announced the third anniversary of its partnership with TerraCycle. As of this November, the collaboration has recycled more than 2,385 pieces, totaling 1,404.5 pounds of textiles. LILYSILK invites customers to join a renewed no-waste recycling initiative to celebrate this milestone, offering loyalty points, discounts, and limited-time rewards.

LILYSILK announced the third anniversary of its partnership with TerraCycle. As of November 2024, the collaboration has recycled more than 2,385 pieces, totaling 1,404.5 pounds of textiles.

"Celebrating three years of partnership with LILYSILK is a testament to what can be achieved when like-minded organizations work together toward a shared vision," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle Founder and CEO. "Through the Program, we've empowered consumers to responsibly collect and recycle textiles at the end of their useful life ."

The recycling process is simple: register at TerraCycle.com, pack your LILYSILK textiles, and send them to TerraCycle using a prepaid shipping label. The textiles are then cleaned, sorted, and recycled into raw materials for products like mattress fillers, pet bedding, and sporting equipment. This free program helps reduce waste and keeps valuable materials out of landfills.

Participants have praised its ease and impact. Longtime customer Denise Stovall shared, "I was more than willing and overjoyed to participate in the LILYSILK recycling program. That is a victory in sustainability , something every human has to consider as we all collectively move forward in taking better care of our precious EARTH."

"I participated in the LILYSILK recycling program because I strongly believe in sustainable fashion," said another customer, Aida G: "Reusing (these fabrics) gave me a sense of responsibility and pride. It was enlightening to contribute to a cycle that values resourcefulness and ecological care."

New Rewards and Special Promotions

Each recycling shipment earns customers 100 LILYSILK points and a 12% discount on their next order. Participants also earn TerraCycle Recycling Rewards points, redeemable as charitable donations, allowing them to support causes that matter while advancing sustainability. From January 1 to March 31, 2025, participants who recycle their non-donatable LILYSILK products will receive a complimentary Re-LILYSILK Pillowcase with their next order.

"Our three-year partnership with TerraCycle® has been a valuable step toward a more sustainable future," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We are grateful for our customers' continued support and look forward to welcoming more participants to our recycling initiatives. Together, every effort brings us closer to a brighter, greener future."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590046/LILYSILK_announced_anniversary_partnership_TerraCycle_As_November_2024_collaboration_recycled.jpg