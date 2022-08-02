LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has launched the limited edition LILYSILK X MIKA NINAGAWA crossover collection with the famous Japanese film director and photographer Mika Ninagawa.

LILYSILK Launches LILYSILK X MIKA NINAGAWA Crossover Collection

The collection is inspired by the wonderful world of flowers, seen through the eyes of Ms. Ninagawa. It includes one silk shirt available in five prints (including a special lily flower pattern), one pair of pajamas available in five prints, one style of bedding that comes in four prints (also including a special lily flower pattern), and accessories including eye masks, scrunchies, and pillowcases available in nine prints.

Launched online, the LILYSILK X MIKA NINAGAWA collection is available from Aug 2 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden.

"LILYSILK's philosophy to 'live spectacularly' is in line with the positive spirit that I seek to instill in others every time I create," said Ms. Ninagawa. "I admire their strong sense of responsibility, high quality of the products, and commitment to zero waste and environmental protection. I am delighted to cooperate with LILYSILK on this fantastic collection."

"We are thrilled to launch this one-of-a-kind crossover collection with Mika Ninagawa," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "As a world-renowned artist, Ms. Ninagawa captures flowers and their essence in all their splendor. We are honored to incorporate her aesthetics into this collection, whose gorgeous patterns symbolize passion and positivity in life."

About Mika Ninagawa

Ms. Mika Ninagawa is a Japanese film director and photographer who has received accolades for both her photography and film work, among which Japan's highly respected Kimura Ihei Award. Her exhibition, "Into Fiction/Reality", attracted over 340,000 visitors in museums across Japan from 2017-2021. She has also directed several movies, including "Sakuran" (2007), "Helter Skelter" (2012), "Diner" (2019), and "No Longer Human" (2019). Her 2020 Netflix original drama series, "Followers", was released in 190 countries, while her latest directorial effort, "xxxHOLiC", was released in April 2022.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a world-leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly as well as more sustainably, driven by its care for its customers as well as the planet. For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

