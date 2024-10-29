LILYSILK Continues Partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, proudly continues its collaboration with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF) this Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness about early detection, education, and support services. Through this partnership, LILYSILK remains committed to philanthropy, donating products and a portion of sales from its Caring Collection to support NBCF's mission of providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer.

LILYSILK introduced the Caring Collection in collaboration with NBCF

In 2022, LILYSILK contributed $5,000 to NBCF, supporting their mission of Helping Women Now® to ensure no one faces breast cancer alone. In 2023, LILYSILK donated 1,500 Ideal Silk Eye Masks, valued at $43,500, for NBCF's HOPE Kits. These kits provide comfort and encouragement to women undergoing breast cancer treatment, symbolizing hope and care.

In March 2024, LILYSILK introduced the Caring Collection in collaboration with NBCF. The collection features silk items such as Hope's Comfort Pillowcase, Eternal Hope Scrunchie, Hopeful Dreams Sleep Eye Mask, and The Hope's Embrace Sleep Set. Each item reflects LILYSILK's dedication to comfort and support for breast cancer patients. Packaged with a pink ribbon-themed seal and messages of gratitude, the collection symbolizes the company's commitment to the fight against breast cancer and its dedication to quality and care.

With every purchase from the Caring Collection between March 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, 50% of the gross sales will be donated to NBCF. As of October 2024, LILYSILK has contributed $5,717.91 from this initiative, further supporting NBCF's mission to assist women through their breast cancer journeys.

LILYSILK calls upon its community and the public to raise awareness about breast cancer through increased education and participation in events dedicated to the cause. This month, the brand will host a special giveaway on Instagram, inviting followers to take part in supporting breast cancer patients and their families.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with NBCF in the fight against breast cancer," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Together with our customers, we are making a real difference by raising awareness and inspiring hope for those affected by this disease."

Stay connected with @lilysilk for upcoming events and promotions as we continue our efforts to support breast cancer awareness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542780/LILYSILK_introduced_Caring_Collection_collaboration_NBCF.jpg