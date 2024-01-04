LILYSILK Celebrates Two-Year Partnership with TerraCycle®, Empowering Sustainable Consumption

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is proud to commemorate its two-year partnership with TerraCycle®, a leader in innovative sustainability solutions.

Since the inception of this collaboration, LILYSILK and its customers have made significant strides in recycling efforts, collectively repurposing more than 1,493 items, totaling 878.3 pounds in weight.

LILYSILK Celebrates Two-Year Partnership with TerraCycle®

These recycled silk products have found new life as raw materials and fillers for products such as mattresses, pet bedding, and sports equipment. This remarkable recycling effort has demonstrated the collective effort to reduce waste and effectively reduce the environmental footprint of discarded silk items.

Two LILYSILK customers who actively participated in the recycling initiative shared their thoughts. Denise, one of the participants, expressed her satisfaction with taking part in the initiative, saying, "There is this fantastic opportunity to actually take this fabric and renew it." Aida, another LILYSILK customer, shared her gratifying recycling experience, saying, "Knowing that my old silk was being sustainably recycled gave me a sense of responsibility and pride."

LILYSILK and TerraCycle® are confident that their partnership will continue to drive progress towards a zero-waste future. By extending their dedication to sustainability, they aim to inspire more brands and consumers to join the movement towards responsible consumption.

"Our partnership with TerraCycle® has been a significant step towards making our brand more environmentally responsible," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We are proud of what we have achieved together in the past two years and are committed to furthering our sustainability efforts."

"Over the past two years, the LILYSILK Free Recycling Program has offered eco-minded individuals a sustainable and responsible option for items that have reached the end of their useful life—and we're just getting started," said TerraCycle® CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "Together with LILYSILK, we look forward to helping even more consumers mitigate their carbon footprint and care for the planet in the new year."

To commemorate two years of impactful collaboration, LILYSILK and TerraCycle® invite individuals from all walks of life to join their recycling endeavors. Interested participants can directly engage in the recycling initiative by visiting the exclusive page of the recycling collaboration, the LILYSILK website, or the TerraCycle® website and contributing to building a more sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310094/LILYSILK_Celebrates_Two_Year_Partnership_TerraCycle.jpg