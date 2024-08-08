LILYSILK Celebrates 14 Years of Elegance and Sustainability with Eco-Conscious Innovations

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, proudly celebrates its 14th anniversary themed "From Bud to Bloom: LILYSILK's Sustainable Evolution". This milestone marks a significant evolution towards sustainability, reflecting the brand's ongoing commitment to elegance, quality, and environmental responsibility.

"On this milestone anniversary, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our cherished customers and partners," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We've always prioritized elegance and quality, and this year, we're deepening our commitment to sustainability. Join us in celebrating this special moment as we look forward to a future where elegance meets sustainability."

Innovative Fabric Upgrades

LILYSILK has always prioritized delivering exceptional quality and elegance. This year, the brand unveils two groundbreaking fabric innovations. GOTS Certified Organic Silk sets a benchmark in luxurious fabrics, combining elegance with environmental responsibility and human safety. It exemplifies refined beauty and conscientious craftsmanship, setting a new standard in sophisticated, responsible living. Additionally, Watershine Silk captures the gleam of water under sunlight with its soft texture and unparalleled sheen, enhancing the vibrancy of colors.

Enhanced Customer Experience and Loyalty Program

To mark the anniversary, LILYSILK is enhancing the customer experience and loyalty program. The upgraded membership program now features five tiers, each offering unique benefits tailored to different needs. Whether just starting with the brand or a loyal customer, there is a perfect tier for everyone. Additionally, the redesigned mobile interface, App 2.0, offers an enhanced, flexible shopping experience, allowing customers to browse and purchase silk products effortlessly, experiencing elegance On-the-Go.

Special Anniversary Rewards

As part of the celebration, LILYSILK is extending its deepest appreciation to its cherished customers with exclusive rewards:

Spend $300 or more : Receive a RE-LILYSILK pillowcase in a random color to elevate your bedtime routine.

: Receive a RE-LILYSILK pillowcase in a random color to elevate your bedtime routine. Spend $750 or more: Receive an exquisitely crafted Handmade Silk Rosette Scrunchie, a perfect blend of elegance and charm.

Commitment to Giving Back

LILYSILK's commitment to sustainability extends beyond products. Partnering with One Tree Planted supports global reforestation efforts and promotes environmental stewardship. Collaboration with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® contributes to the fight against breast cancer, providing hope and resources. Donations to Baby2Baby help the organization continue providing essentials to children living in poverty across the country. Together, these efforts make a meaningful difference, uplifting communities and nurturing the planet.

