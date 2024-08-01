NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lil Bub's owner, Mike Bridavsky, is set to give his first interview in a year, sharing heartwarming stories about the beloved cat who captured millions of hearts worldwide. The interview, which will take place on Crypto Banter (tweet) is made possible by a generous donation from the Lil Bub Solana community https://x.com/lilbubsolana/status/1816865077250883997

Lil Bub Solana Makes the Largest Donation in the Charity’s History

Lil Bub, known for her unique appearance due to a rare genetic condition, has become a symbol of inspiration and joy for many. In the upcoming interview, Bridavsky will candidly discuss the past year's challenges and triumphs. "It's been a year of reflection and gratitude," Bridavsky shared. "Lil Bub's legacy continues to bring smiles and hope to countless people, and that's something we cherish every day."

Lil Bub Solana, renowned as a meme project with a focus on charity donations, recently made a significant donation in Lil Bub's honor. They raised an impressive $35,000 to BUB's Big Fund, which supports charities close to Lil Bub's heart. This substantial donation highlights the project's commitment to turning internet culture into meaningful contributions. The team behind Lil Bub Solana also promised to continue making larger donations as the token hits certain milestones making it a purpose-driven RWMA (Real-World Meme Asset) that raises funds to support animal welfare and other charitable endeavors.

Bridavsky expressed his profound gratitude for the donation. "30K is the biggest donation we've ever received in the name of BUB, this is a resounding YES. Would love to join @cryptomanran to talk about my magical space cat." Tweet: https://x.com/IAMLILBUB/status/1816867529278783657

He even generously offered his endorsement and support to the project, specifically removing any copyright risk, which happened to similar billion-dollar projects like Popcat.

The Solana community chose Lil Bub as a beneficiary to honor her enduring legacy. Their community remarked, "Lil Bub symbolizes the power of the internet to bring people together for good. We are thrilled to support her cause and help animals in need."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2474039/Lil_bub.jpg