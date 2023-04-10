Lignosulfonates Market worth $1.4 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Lignosulfonates Market by Product (Sodium Lignosulfonate, Calcium Lignosulfonate, Magnesium Lignosulfonate), Application (Oil Well Additives, Concrete Additives, Animal Feed Binders, Dust Control), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" global lignosulfonates market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6%. The major factors driving the lignosulfonates market include growth of major applications such as concrete binders, oil well additives animal feed binders, among others. Furthermore, rising infrastructural activities in different regions drive the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Lignosulfonates Market"

267– Tables

44– Figures

228– Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=228946276

By product, the Sodium lignosulfonate segment accounted for the highest share of Lignosulfonates market during 2022 to 2027.

The Sodium lignosulfonate segment, by product, market accounted highest share. Sodium lignosulfonates is used for a wide range of applications. It has great demand in the construction industry and agriculture industry. It exhibits strong anti-calcium, high temperature, and resistance to salt properties. Furthermore, Sodium lignosulfonate may be utilized as a pellet binder or as an additive in animal feed.

By application, the concrete additives segment accounted for the highest share of the Lignosulfonates market during 2022 to 2027.

The concrete additives segment, by application, market accounted highest share. Concrete water reducer is one of the application fields of sodium lignosulfonate. Sodium lignosulfonate in concrete can improve concrete workability and significantly reduce the initial heat of hydration for cement hydration. It acts as a retarder and water reducer for concrete. It can also be mixed with early solidifying agents, retarding agents, antifreeze agents, pumping agents, etc.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=228946276

Europe is the largest region in the Lignosulfonates market.

Good business environment and strict regulatory framework supporting sustainable operations is the major driving factor of Lignosulfonates market in the region. The region is one of the major importers of lignosulfonate and its related products. It has various lignin manufacturers such as Borregard (Norway), Domsjo Fabriker (Sweden), and Burgo Group (Italy) which hold significant market share.

Market Players

The major players operating in the lignosulfonates market include Borregaard (Norway), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), Sappi Limited (South Africa), Domsjo Fabriker (Sweden), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ingevity (US), Burgo Group (Italy), Dallas Group of America, Inc. (US), Green Agrochem (China), Tokyo Chemical Industry (Japan), Tianjin Yeats Additive Co., Ltd. (China) Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Cardinal Chemicals Pvt Ltd. (India), Abelin Polymers (India), Henan Yulin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) and others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Regenerated Cellulose Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Nanocellulose Market- Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/lignosulfonates-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/lignosulfonates.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets