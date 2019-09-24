LigneSante Inspiring the Medical Community with a Collective Intelligence

"Treatment decisions are sometimes made hastily and not always for the better!" - Jayson Lux, Co-founder

Why Is A Collective Intelligence Platform So Crucial?

Most importantly, many doctors and healthcare providers know that some medical cases do not have textbook answers and talking with a colleague could help them uncover a treatment option they never considered before. On the other hand, the problem is that today's society operates on a fast-paced mode – no time to converse with other healthcare providers.

As a result, treatment decisions are sometimes made hastily and not always for the better!

LigneSante came about – they would like to allow doctors to collaborate with other healthcare professionals throughout the world. Quickly, securely, and find a treatment option tailored to their patient's needs. Above all, these professionals can be responsible for a person's life. Thus, they built LigneSante as a collaborative platform, which enables experts to reach out to other professionals, who could give them pertinent advice. And all this without sharing a patient's private information.

Why Should You Consider LigneSante For Your Collaboration Needs?

Various studies have shown that medical mistakes are prevalent. LigneSante wants to lower the numbers.

First, LigneSante, a collective intelligence platform, is a worldwide community exchange, that gets its strength and power through the safe and secure communications of all healthcare professionals. That is to say; the tool respects the beliefs of an integrated health solution, which is open to all healthcare professionals. The platform aims at bringing together every medical specialty from every corner of the world.

Since each medical professional has his approach on how to deal with a patient's symptoms or disease, the platform allows them to share their triumphs and failures with others. LigneSante thereby bridges the gap all healthcare professionals have, for too long, experienced. It is a community of healthcare experts in the virtual world, which gives them a chance to share their collective knowledge about how to best help patients around the world – for one reason or another.

Through an online platform like LigneSante, members of the medical community can share their positive and negative experiences with others – learning what may or may not work for their patients. Moreover, the feedback shared by the medical community is often welcoming. Hence, a dedicated platform for all healthcare providers to share what they have learned is crucial.

What are the Advantages?

There are four key advantages to the LigneSante platform:

Patients are happier and healthier!

Also, healthcare specialists and facilities can save money with a more efficient, effective, and secure collaboration platform.

Through the platform, medical professionals and facilities can provide patients with a better experience.

Finally, healthcare professionals and facilities stay in compliance with patient information laws.

LigneSante will be available for a 90-day free trial. For more information visit https://lignesante.com/

About LigneSante: We are a community of medical professionals, sharing ideas, comparing notes, referring patients, and striving for an integrated approach of medicine. Ultimately for the betterment of humankind.

