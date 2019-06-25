Lightyear Unveils the World's First Long-range Solar Car

Lightyear was founded in 2016 by alumni of Solar Team Eindhoven, which won the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge. Since the launch, Lightyear has received awards, grants and support from key investors. This allowed them to develop a prototype for the first long-range solar car in just two years. Lightyear One has been engineered to optimize efficiency and safety. It has a longer battery range than its competitors and charges whenever it's in the sun.

"Climate change is such a frightening development that it's almost paralyzing," remarked Hoefsloot. "We decided to do the opposite; as engineers, we believed we could do something. Lightyear One represents an opportunity to change mobility for the better."

And this is just the beginning. "Since new technology has a high unit cost, we have to start in an exclusive market. The next models we plan to develop will have a significantly lower purchase price. In addition, future models will be provided to autonomous and shared car fleets, so the purchase price can be divided amongst a large group of users. Combined with the low operating costs of the vehicle, we aim to provide premium mobility for a low price per kilometer."

Lightyear's mission is to make clean mobility available to everyone, everywhere. Lightyear develops electric cars with energy-efficient design and integrated solar cells. Drivers could go up to 20,000 kilometers a year on the sun, depending on the climate. The fast-growing company was founded in 2016 and now has more than 100 employees.The team is a mix of young talent and experience from the automotive industry, including former employees of Tesla and Ferrari. Lightyear also opened its own production facility in Helmond. In less than two years, the company has raised over 20 million euros from reservations, investments and grants. They were awarded CES Climate Change Innovator, Postcode Lottery Green Challenge Finalist, and, recently, Lightyear received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 848620. www.lightyear.one

