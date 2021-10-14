LightAir Health+ provides clean and virus-free air at AIK Football

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIK Football - a leading elite team in the Nordic region with nearly 125 years of history - has had the LightAir Health+ solution installed, providing active air purification throughout its two Stockholm training facilities. The complete installation covers all changing rooms, meeting rooms, offices and gyms.

The AIK training facilities in Karlberg and Skytteholm are centrally located along heavily trafficked highways and primarily devoted to their men's team, women's team and men's junior teams. Elite team sports are always based on high-performing individuals undergoing constant development. It is fundamental to ensure that every player stays as whole and healthy as possible.

"We have a lot of people who move within limited areas and where the environment is often tough, based on air quality and challenges with a lot of sweat, moisture and equipment," says Henrik Jurelius, sports director for AIK Football. "Through LightAir Health+, we now have a solution with proven technology, which minimizes airborne viruses and filters out harmful particles. Not least, we appreciate the strengthened protection against the spread of infection, as we are constantly exposed to new periods of colds and flu. Even a single prevented outbreak of disease now during the final phase of the season, for example, might pay back our clean air investment many times over."

LightAir Health + is an innovative Swedish solution for air purification, which consists of two complementary technologies. First, highly efficient air purifiers that lower the concentration of air pollutants through filtration. As much as 99.99% of traffic pollutants, viruses and ultrafine particles are removed from the indoor air. The second component of the solution consists of patented virus inhibitors, which actively seek out and neutralize residual airborne viruses already in the air. Together, the two technologies thus provide double protection against airborne viruses.

"Our offer is tailored for offices and schools, which is why our customers are normally found in other types of results-focused businesses," says Lars Liljeholm, CEO of LightAir. "Cooperation with an elite sports team such as AIK Football means a slightly different but challenging air quality environment. The well-established benefits of our offer – such as high purification capacity and low noise volumes – will also quickly provide the conditions for improved performance and reduced sick leave in these premises as well."

The solution recently installed at AIK Football is offered in the Nordic region primarily on a subscription basis, where clean air is provided as a service – including installation and ongoing maintenance. The service doesn't tie up capital and comes with a lifetime warranty regarding hardware functionality.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Liljeholm

CEO

LightAir AB (publ)

+46 (0)70 828 61 96

lars.liljeholm@lightair.com

Henrik Jurelius

Sports Director

AIK Football

+46 (0)70 431 12 02

henrik.jurelius@aikfotboll.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/lightair/r/lightair-health-provides-clean-and-virus-free-air-at-aik-football,c3432900

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14919/3432900/1480894.pdf LightAir Pressrelease 2021-10-14 LightAir Health+ provides clean and virus-free air at AIK Football

SOURCE LightAir