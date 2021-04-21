Lifesum calls in Hot Cherry for Gen Z and Millennials activity

LONDON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifesum , the world's leading digital nutrition company, has called in digital PR and social media specialists, Hot Cherry , hired without a pitch, to engage influential Gen Z and Millennials.

Lifesum joins Hot Cherry's new health and wellness division, together with Natural Cycles, the world's first birth control app, Kaia Health, the world's most popular digital MSK platform and Flow, Europe's first headset and therapy app for depression.

During the pandemic, Lifesum has seen its user base soar past 50 million in 250 countries and territories as users take control of their health from home. Over the past year, the Lifesum app has acquired users at nearly twice the rate of both Noom and WW, according to statistics from Sensor Tower, the independent market intelligence for the mobile app economy.

Hot Cherry will engage influential Gen Z and Millennials and raise awareness of Lifesum features, including its premium services, nutritional advice, videos and recipes to achieve health goals. Hot Cherry will help Lifesum leverage its partnership with Amazon to bring nutrition coaching to Halo, its new health and wellness band.

"With Hot Cherry's wealth of experience in engaging influential Gen Z and Millennials, we're now in a position to expand our user base and global positioning to empower everyone with the tools to take full control and live healthier, happier lives," says Marcus Gners, Lifesum CSO and Co-Founder.

"We're passionate about consumer tech in the health and wellness space and welcome Lifesum to our new healthtech division," says Harry Cymbler, Hot Cherry CEO and Founder. "Our wealth of experience working with Gen Z and Millennial companies, including Disney and Spotify, will help to maintain Lifesum as the leading consumer brand for maximising nutrition."

