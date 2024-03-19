NORWALK, Conn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSpan Vision Ventures, an investment firm specializing in longevity biotech investments, today announced an investment in SENISCA, an RNA therapeutics spinout from the University of Exeter. The company has developed proprietary technology that harnesses RNA biology to reprogram aged 'senescent' cells. Senescent cells behave differently to young, healthy cells in several ways, such as ceasing growth and secreting pro-inflammatory chemicals. Senescent cells, with a pro-inflammatory profile and disrupted function, are emerging as causal factors for multiple age-related diseases.

LifeSpan Vision Ventures Invests in SENISCA

SENISCA has identified a novel and druggable component of the cellular senescence response, RNA splicing dysregulation, which can be specifically targeted in the context of multiple pharmacological and skin health indications.

The proceeds of SENISCA's largest fundraise to date will support continued rapid company evolution and the preclinical development of the Company's senotherapeutic programmes, that target the causes of age-related disease via RNA splicing regulation, resulting in cellular reprogramming and disease modification by attenuating senescence.

Harry Robb, Analyst, LifeSpan Vision Ventures, commented: "We are delighted to join SENISCA as new investors in this financing round. The company is based on strong foundational scientific rationale and data, supplemented by a commercially astute management team. We look forward to tracking the development and application of their senotherapeutic platform."

Dr Sarah Cole, CEO of SENISCA, commented: "We are delighted to welcome LifeSpan Vision Ventures to SENISCA. The fund's deep understanding of science and technology and focus on collaboration, synergises with our mission to be a world-leader in the development of novel senotherapeutics that target the ageing process to treat age-related disease. We look forward to working together to realise the full potential of SENISCA's game-changing technology."

About LifeSpan Vision Ventures

LifeSpan Vision Ventures is a forward-thinking investment firm specializing in investments within the aging and longevity space. Our mission is to support and accelerate the development of innovative therapies that extend healthspan, improve the quality of life for individuals as they age, and address age-related challenges. Through strategic partnerships and investments, we aim to shape a future where aging is met with vitality, resilience, and endless possibilities.

Contact: Harry Robb, Analyst - harry.robb@lifespanvision.com

About SENISCA

SENISCA is an RNA therapeutics spinout from the University of Exeter, focused on modulating RNA biology to treat age-related disease. Underpinned by more than 15 years of world-leading research, SENISCA has identified a novel and druggable component of the cellular ageing (senescence) response, which can be specifically targeted in the context of multiple pharmacological and skin health indications.

SENISCA's platform technology has broad applicability for multiple age-related diseases including those of the eyes, lungs, joints, and brain.

SENISCA's novel senotherapeutics will be mined and commercialized through partnership or co-development models that will sit alongside internal programmes.

Contact: Jennie Jepperson, Executive Assistant - Jennie.Jepperson@senisca.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365025/SENISCA_LifeSpan_Vision_Ventures.jpg