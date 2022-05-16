LifeOmic Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling More Cost-efficient, Targeted Holistic Precision Health with Its Interoperable Precision Health Solutions

LifeOmic's Interoperable Precision Health solutions with advanced analytics collect holistic information from the underlying sources across the care continuum and normalize evidence at the patient, provider, and payer levels. Data flow from various digital approaches and solutions creates a productive Big Data environment and paves the way to transform the healthcare landscape effectively. The Precision Health Cloud (PHC), the foundational cloud platform, includes solutions for precision oncology, medical research, remote patient monitoring, patient-reported outcomes, and cardiovascular treatments. The machine learning (ML)-enabled platform offers HCPs novel, tailored solutions and intelligent clinical decision support tools spanning the care continuum from disease prevention to management.

Surbhi Gupta, industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan, said, "LifeOmic's open application programming interface platform facilitates data interoperability and seamless connectivity and, thus, fosters informational flow across its healthcare ecosystem."

LifeOmic's SaaS model and the cloud-based platform's surety, flexibility, agility, and configurability deliver the necessary tools and technology infrastructure for all healthcare stakeholders, pushing the precision health envelope. The solutions address the entire care continuum and empower better diagnosis and disease treatment using today's data and advanced technologies. The PHC platform unlocks patient data and provides precision health and wellness throughout the patient's journey. The platform is customizable to fulfill customers' needs, fitting into their workflows and driving better patient outcomes. It supports fluid, timely, physician-oriented, and patient-centric decision-making for healthcare providers.

"With seamless data interoperability and connectivity, LifeOmic's ML-power PHC products foster holistic informational flow across the health ecosystem, unlocking patient data and facilitating precision health and wellness throughout the patient's journey," Norma Vela Roch, Best Practices Team Leader for Frost & Sullivan stated.

LifeOmic drives positive health and economic outcomes into the payer-employer prevention and wellness sector to keep employees healthy and happy. Small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) quickly grow into larger corporations with various insurers to expand their reach beyond SMBs. For its strong overall performance, LifeOmics earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the precision health informatics market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

