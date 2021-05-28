Life is 'better now': Maison No. 9 Rosé - A Post Malone Project Drops into UK Stores

Born from an idea to celebrate Post Malone's love of the Mediterranean lifestyle and rosé wine in particular, Maison No. 9 is the beautifully bottled result of a collaboration between Post Malone, music manager Dre London and James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities. The three founders worked closely with multi award-winning Provence winemaker Alexis Cornu to perfect the liquid.

Perfect for when you want to get a little fancy, Maison No. 9 is a delicious blend of Grenache Noir, Cinsault, Syrah and Merlot. This beautifully pale pink wine offers intense and inviting aromas of freshly picked fruit, including ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry, with hints of sweet French desserts once uncorked. The clean, dry, crisp finish is balanced and round with a texture that is mouth-watering and savoury, perfect for enjoying with friends or alongside light dishes during the summer months and beyond.

Sleek, slender and sustainable, the stunning all-glass bottle is topped off with a solid glass cap shaped into 'battlements' that mirror a medieval castle located near the vineyard itself, whilst the name is inspired by Malone's favourite tarot card Nine of Swords, symbolising triumph over life's daily challenges. And if that wasn't cool enough, you can even get your hands on exclusive brand merch via maison9wine.com.

So this summer, pour yourself class of Maison No. 9, sit back and let yourself be transported the olives groves, white sands and turquoise waters of the French Riviera.

Find Maison No. 9 rosé in Tesco stores and independent retailers nationwide and at maison9wine.com/uk from 3rd June, RRP £19 (75cl).

Other formats also available, RRP £44.99 (1.5L) and RRP £118.99 (3L) at maison9wine.com/uk

Distributed by E&J Gallo Winery.

For further information visit maison9wine.com

