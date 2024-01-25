LiDAR Market worth $3.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The LiDAR Market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2024 to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the LiDAR market is driven by surge in the demand for 3D imagery in application areas, rise in the development of smart cities and infrastructure projects, emergence of 4D LiDAR, rising adoption of LiDAR systems in UAVs.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1261

Browse in-depth TOC on "LiDAR Market"

202 – Tables

59 – Figures

294 – Pages

LiDAR Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 3.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Installation, Type, Range, Service and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexities related to miniaturized LiDAR sensing Key Market Opportunities Mounting development of advanced geospatial solutions Key Market Drivers Increasing number of smart cities and infrastructure development projects



By type, the mechanical segment is projected to hold the larger share of the lidar market in 2029.

The mechanical segment is expected to hold a larger market share in 2029. By type, the LIDAR market is expected to be driven by the mechanical segment due to the widespread use of mechanical LiDAR in various applications, such as corridor mapping, military, volumetric mapping, and engineering. This leads to the larger size of the mechanical LiDAR market. The main advantage of mechanical Lidar is its ability to cover a wide field of view. Mechanical LiDAR sensors can operate long distances, with ranges of up to several kilometers. The solid-state LiDAR sensors have a shorter range than mechanical LiDAR sensors, typically only a few hundred meters. They require a higher power consumption, which can be a limitation for battery-powered applications. Additionally, the cost of solid-state LiDAR sensors is typically higher than that of mechanical Lidar sensors.

By component, laser scanners are projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Laser scanners are expected to dominate the LiDAR market during the forecast period. The key factor attributing to this growth is the high deployment of laser scanners for transmitting and detecting using laser pulses based on the time-of-flight (ToF) principle. Continuous advancements in laser scanning technology have improved their performance while reducing size, weight, and power consumption. This progress has made them more accessible and adaptable to various applications. Laser scanners seamlessly integrate into LiDAR systems, working with other components, such as global positioning systems (GPS) and Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs). This integration enhances the overall efficiency and accuracy of data collection and processing.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1261

North America is expected to hold the second largest share in the market by 2029.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest share of the LiDAR industry during the forecast period. Major LiDAR companies, such as Teledyne Optech (Canada), Trimble, Inc. (US), and FARO (US), have their presence in North America. North America is witnessing growth opportunities in the automotive sector owing to the increasing adoption of technologies such as ADAS and AEB.The use of LiDAR in ADAS and driverless cars is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The report profiles key players in the LiDAR companies with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report include Leica Geosystems AG (Sweden), Trimble Inc. (US), Teledyne Optech (Canada), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria), Sick AG (Germany), NV5 Geospatial (US), Beijing SureStar Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Ouster (Velodyne Lidar, Inc.) (US), YellowScan (France), Leishen Intelligent System Co., Ltd. (China), SABRE Advanced 3D Surveying Systems (Scotland), Hesai Technology (China), RoboSense (China).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1261

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

LiDAR Drone Market by LiDAR Type (Topographic, Bathymetric), By Component (LiDAR Lasers, UAV Cameras), Drone Type (Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing), Range (Short-range, Medium-range, Long-range), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Resolution (QQVGA, HQVGA, QVGA, & VGA), Application (Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, LIDAR, Machine Vision, 3D Imaging & Scanning, and Robotics & Drone), Product Type, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

3D Sensor Market by Type (Image Sensors, Position Sensors), Technology (Time of Flight, Structured Light), End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Robotics, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast

Depth Sensing Market by Component, Type, Technology (Stereo Vision, Structured Light, Time-of-Flight), Vertical (Automotive, Building Automation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Medical) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

3D Machine Vision Market with COVID-19 impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware and Software), Product (PC-based and Smart Camera-based), Application, Vertical (Industrial and Non-Industrial) & Geography - Global Forecast till 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/lidar-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/lidar.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg