LiDAR Market worth $12.79 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The LiDAR market is projected to reach USD 12.79 billion by 2030 from USD 3.27 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The LiDAR market is driven by the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles requiring high-precision 3D sensing for navigation and safety. Growing demand for detailed topographic mapping in infrastructure, environmental monitoring, and smart city projects is further fueling growth. Technological advancements, such as solid-state LiDAR offering cost efficiency and durability, are expanding adoption across industries. Additionally, increasing government investments in transportation safety and digital mapping initiatives are boosting market demand.

LiDAR Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 3.27 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 12.79 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Installation, Type, Range, Service, End-Use Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High cost of post-processing LiDAR software Key Market Opportunities Rising investments in ADAS systems by automotive giants Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of UAV LiDAR systems to capture accurate evaluation data



By type, the solid-state segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Solid-state LiDAR is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its compact design, cost-effectiveness, and higher durability compared to mechanical LiDAR. Its lack of moving parts enhances reliability and makes it suitable for mass deployment in autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Technology offers improved resistance to shocks and vibrations, making it ideal for challenging automotive and industrial environments. Increasing demand from the automotive sector, coupled with large-scale commercialization efforts by LiDAR manufacturers, is accelerating adoption. Advancements in chip-based designs are also reducing production costs while improving range and resolution. These benefits position solid-state LiDAR as the preferred choice for scalable, high-volume applications in the coming years.

By range, short range is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Short-range LiDAR is used to detect objects in the 0–200 m range. It is widely used in applications, such as robotics, automotive, environmental, and proximity measurement. The deployment and use of short-range LiDAR are cost-effective due to easy installation and service, low power consumption, and compact size. The short-range LiDAR segment is projected to hold a significant share due to its anticipated adoption in automotive, perimeter security, and robotics applications. Short-range LiDARs are used in manufacturing environments and industrial automation for object proximity sensing. They help detect the presence of objects close to machinery, facilitating safe and efficient operations. Short-range LiDARs are often employed in robotics, drones, and autonomous vehicles for close-proximity obstacle detection and avoidance. They help ensure the safety of the system by identifying and reacting to obstacles in real-time. Major players offering short-range LiDAR are Teledyne Optech (Canada), REIGL (Austria), Sick AG (Germany), Velodyne Lidar (US), and PhoenixLidar (US).

The US is expected to be the largest market for LiDAR in the North American region.

The LiDAR industry in the US is witnessing strong growth driven by heavy investments in autonomous vehicle development, smart infrastructure, and advanced mapping projects. Leading domestic players and technology innovators are actively collaborating with automotive OEMs, defense agencies, and government bodies to expand applications. The country's robust adoption of LiDAR in sectors such as mining, construction, forestry, and environmental monitoring further fuels demand. Federal and state-level initiatives supporting intelligent transportation systems and disaster management are creating additional opportunities. The presence of advanced research facilities and high R&D spending accelerates the innovation and commercialization of LiDAR technologies. With its strong industrial base and early technology adoption, the US remains a key growth engine for the global LiDAR market.

Major vendors in the LiDAR companies include Hesai Group (China), RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Sick AG (Germany), Ouster, Inc. (US), Luminar Technologies (US), Leica Geosystems AG (Sweden), Trimble Inc. (US), Teledyne Optech (Canada), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), and RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria).

