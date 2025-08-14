LiDAR Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The LiDAR market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to growing demand for autonomous vehicles and rising demand for better surveying and mapping solutions.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, LiDAR Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 3.03 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 5.21 Billion by the end of 2032. Surge in investments in autonomous vehicle R&D, advancements in LiDAR technologies, and high demand for 3D imagery are also helping promote the adoption of LiDAR technology going forward.

LiDAR Market Dynamics:

Surging investments in the R&D of autonomous vehicles and growing popularity of the same are single handedly driving the demand for LiDAR solutions. LiDAR systems provide accurate, high-resolution, 3D environmental mapping essential for real-time navigation, obstacle detection, and collision avoidance. As major automotive OEMs and tech firms invest in self-driving technologies, LiDAR has become a critical component for enabling Level 3 and above autonomy.

Adoption of LiDAR technology in topographic mapping, urban planning, forestry management, and infrastructure development applications is also creating new business scope. LiDAR's ability to deliver precise elevation data, even in densely vegetated or inaccessible areas, makes it superior to traditional surveying methods. The integration of LiDAR in smart city projects and digital twin models also supports its growing relevance.

Recent Developments in LiDAR Market

In April 2025 , Hesai Group, a leading Chinese technology company known for LiDAR products announced the launch of a next generation LiDAR for level 3 autonomous driving cars. The new solution offers double the detection distance of its best-selling AT128.

, Hokuyo Automatic Co. Ltd., a leading supplier of sensors, and Lumotive collectively announced the launch of a new LiDAR sensor. YLM-10LX 3D lidar sensor is powered by Lumotive's Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) optical beamforming technology and is designed for industrial robotics and automation applications. In April 2024 , Luminar Technologies, an American LiDAR provider announced the start of shipping of LiDAR units for Volvo's EX90 electric vehicle. Luminar's LiDAR systems and sensors are projected to help improve the self-driving and safety capabilities of EX90.

Major Challenges in LiDAR Industry

LiDAR is a relatively new technology and this is why most advanced LiDAR systems are quite expensive. Costs related to sensors, processing units, calibration, and integration can be prohibitive, especially for startups and price-sensitive sectors like agriculture or small-scale robotics. Automotive-grade LiDAR used in autonomous vehicles can cost thousands of dollars per unit, limiting its deployment in mass-market models.

Environmental sensitivity and performance limitations are expected to further hamper the demand for LiDAR solutions in the long run. Heavy rain, snow, fog, and direct sunlight, which interfere with laser signals and reduce accuracy hinder the performance of LiDAR. This limitation poses challenges for critical applications like autonomous driving and outdoor surveying, where reliable, all-weather functionality is essential. Additionally, LiDAR's limited ability to detect certain materials or distinguish objects with similar reflectivity hampers detection quality.

Competitive Landscape:

Development of new LiDAR technologies and products remains the prime focus of all market players. Collaborations between LiDAR providers and automotive companies are also forecasted to be highly popular in the long run. Researching new applications of LiDAR solutions can also help improve business scope of market players.

The major players in the LiDAR industry include,

Teledyne Optech (US)

FARO Technologies Inc. (US)

Quanergy Systems Inc. (US)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (US)

LeddarTech Inc. ( Canada )

) Innoviz Technologies Ltd. ( Israel )

) Ouster Inc. (US)

AEye Inc. (US)

RoboSense LiDAR ( China )

) Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH ( Germany )

LiDAR Market Segmentation:

Global LiDAR market is segmented by component, type, installation, range, service, and end-use application. Based on component, the market is segmented into laser scanners, navigation & positioning systems, and other components. Based on type, the market is segmented into mechanical and solid-state. Based on installation, the market is segmented into airborne and ground-based. Based on range, the market is segmented into Short (0–200 M), Medium (200–500 M) and Long (Above 500 M). Based on service, the market is segmented into aerial surveying, asset management, geographic information system (GIS) services, ground-based surveying, and other services. Based on end-use application, the market is segmented into corridor mapping, engineering, environment, ADAS & driverless cars, exploration, urban planning, cartography, meteorology, and other end-use applications.

By component , the laser scanners segment dominated the global LiDAR market in 2024 as they are crucial in capturing high resolution 3D data with precision and speed.

, the laser scanners segment dominated the global LiDAR market in 2024 as they are crucial in capturing high resolution 3D data with precision and speed. By installation , the airborne segment dominated the global LiDAR market in 2024, this can be linked to high adoption of LiDAR solutions in land-surveying and mapping applications.

, the airborne segment dominated the global LiDAR market in 2024, this can be linked to high adoption of LiDAR solutions in land-surveying and mapping applications. By type , the mechanical LiDAR segment dominated the global LiDAR market in 2024 owing to its ability to cover a wide field of view, especially useful for autonomous vehicle applications.

, the mechanical LiDAR segment dominated the global LiDAR market in 2024 owing to its ability to cover a wide field of view, especially useful for autonomous vehicle applications. By end-use application, the corridor mapping segment dominated the global LiDAR market in 2024, which can be linked to its crucial role in planning and development of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, and power lines.

Regional Insights

Growing investments in autonomous vehicle technology R&D, presence of robust tech firms, and launch of new infrastructure projects help cement the dominance of North America in terms of LiDAR demand. The United States is slated to lead LiDAR adoption in the region followed by Canada.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest expanding region for LiDAR companies owing to rising collaboration between tech and automotive companies. Growing application scope of LiDAR technology in multiple industry verticals is also helping create new business scope in countries such as China, South Korea, India, and Japan going forward.

Growing use of advanced ADAS technologies, launch of smart mobility initiatives, and presence of leading autonomous vehicle manufacturers are helping boost LiDAR demand in Europe. High investments in smart city projects and smart transportation initiatives are also creating new opportunities in the long run.

In the LAMEA region, the LiDAR market is driven by demand for better urban planning, smart city development, and geospatial applications. Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are expected to be the most opportune countries for LiDAR providers in this region.

