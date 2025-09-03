Libya moves to strengthen private sector role in post-conflict recovery

Oxford Business Group's latest Global Platform video explores opportunities in construction, logistics, agriculture and digital trade

TRIPOLI, Libya, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Libya's economic recovery is progressing, underpinned by rising oil prices and production as well as gradual internal political stabilisation. The evolving role of the private sector in reconstruction and economic diversification is the focus of Oxford Business Group's latest Global Platform video, produced in partnership with Alsahl Group Holding, a leading Libyan investment conglomerate.

The video features insights from Dr Naser Gadad, General Manager of Alsahl Group Holding. Gadad highlights six key sectors—manufacturing, trade, agriculture, retail, services and real estate—as essential to building a more resilient and diversified economy. The video also examines how private sector engagement in infrastructure and logistics is supporting broader national development efforts.

In the video, Gadad advocates for greater privatisation, phased investment in digital payments and logistics hubs, and enhanced cooperation with government to remove bottlenecks in the business environment. Libya's strategic position as a gateway to Africa, coupled with its natural resources, was also identified as a key advantage for future trade development that benefits both European and African markets.

The interview also underscores the need for increased private sector participation to bridge infrastructure gaps, support modernisation and enhance Libya's competitiveness in regional trade.

"Libya's recovery is accelerating, driven by the private sector's capacity to lead in areas such as construction, logistics and food production," Gadad said. "Improving infrastructure, modernising supply chains and enabling digital transactions will be critical to unlocking growth across the country's regions. By advancing these priorities, we can help create jobs, attract investment and support sustainable development."

Marc-André de Blois, Director of PR & Video Content at Oxford Business Group, said the video sheds light on how Libya's private sector is positioning itself to complement public efforts and drive the recovery process.

"This Global Platform video highlights the emerging opportunities for private sector actors in Libya's reconstruction and economic diversification agenda. By focusing on capacity-building, policy reform and infrastructure investment, Libya can lay the groundwork for more inclusive and sustainable growth," he noted.

This Global Platform video was produced by Oxford Business Group in partnership with Alsahl Group Holding. It provides a timely update on Libya's evolving economic landscape and the potential for private sector-led development. To view the video, visit https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/videos/global-platform/naser-gadad-whats-fuelling-libyas-steady-economic-recovery/

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world's fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG's corporate colour.

Through its range of products – Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv's (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

