Libra Group Launches Global Advisory Board

There are initially four members of the Global Advisory Board, including Ido Aharoni Aronoff, who serves as a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at New York University's Graduate School of Arts and Science. He joins the group of advisors following a long and distinguished career in public service including 25 years in Israel's foreign service where he was the longest serving Israeli Consul-General in New York. He is a public diplomacy specialist and the founder of the Brand Israel Program. He is an advisor to numerous global businesses, Co-Founder of the Genius 100 Visions Community and is Chairman of the Charney Forum for New Diplomacy and of GMFF, one of Israel's leading film funds.

Prior to becoming a Senior Advisor to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Global Advisory Board member Anna Escobedo Cabral served as the 42nd Treasurer of the United States from January 19, 2005 to January 20, 2009. She was previously executive staff director for the U.S. Senate Republican Conference Task Force on Hispanic Affairs, while also working as deputy staff director for the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. She is currently on the Board of Directors for Navient as a Trustee for the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Vice Chair of the Comcast/NBCU Hispanic Diversity Advisory Committee, President of the BBVA Microfinance Foundation Board, and Treasurer of Lideramos, a non-profit that provides leadership training.

Global Advisory Board member Anita McBride is Executive-in-Residence at the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies at American University in Washington, DC. Her public service as a White House advisor, chief of staff, and human rights and women's empowerment advocate spans over 30 years. She was previously Assistant to President George W. Bush, Chief of Staff to First Lady Laura Bush, and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State. She served as director of White House Personnel under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush and as director of the U.S. Speaker's Bureau at the United States Information Agency. She is a strategic consultant to numerous global non-profit organizations and has provided consultancy services to CARE. She co-founded the RAND African First Ladies Initiative and Fellowship program.

Also joining the Global Advisory Board is Joe Navarro, the celebrated specialist in human behaviour, interpersonal communication and body language. For 25 years, he served as an FBI Special Agent in the areas of counterintelligence and behavioural assessment. Joe lectures and consults worldwide with organizations interested in conducting more effective, empathetic communications with an emphasis on better understanding through the applied use of verbal and nonverbal skills. For the last eleven years, Joe Navarro has lectured annually at the Harvard Business School and his WIRED videos dealing with nonverbal communications have been viewed over 40 million times.

Commenting on the creation of the new advisory board, Libra Group's Chairman and CEO, George Logothetis, stated, "We are honoured to have access to the wisdom and experience of this eminent group of global leaders. As a business with assets and operations across 50 countries, insight into diverse cultures, jurisdictions and commercial practices is a critical aspect of our operations. These advisors provide complementary skills that will be invaluable to the strategies and tactical approaches for our many business interests. We look forward to announcing further members of the board in due course."

About the Libra Group

The Libra Group is an international business group comprising 35 subsidiaries active across six continents. It is focused on six sectors: aviation, energy, hospitality, real estate, shipping and diversified investments. The group's Social Responsibility division comprises nine programmes that seek to deliver educational opportunity, business opportunity, and acts of humanity towards people who are marginalized or under-served. The Libra Group is owned by the Logothetis family.

