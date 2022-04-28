Liberty Mutual Insurance Creates New Global Executive Leadership Positions to Better Serve Commercial Customers' Unique Risk Needs, Drive Integrated Operating Model

"We're a leading global commercial and specialty carrier recognized for our values-driven brand, product and geographic breadth, and commitment to working with our clients to help solve their evolving risk needs," said Bhalla Johnson. "We've made progress in working collaboratively across our business yet acknowledge more work needs to be done to make it easier for our broker partners and clients to access the strength of our offerings. These new leadership roles, and the integrated operating model they represent, mark an inflection point in building a high-performance culture that brings global expertise to every client interaction and delivers consistent underwriting profitability."

Moore, who will continue to be based in London, previously served as President of LSM -- GRS' global specialty operation -- and has over 25 years of experience in the industry, working for Liberty Mutual in roles of increasing responsibility for the past two decades. Throughout his career in the London and international (re)insurance markets, he has delivered underwriting profitability through clear strategy and strong employee engagement. In his new role, Moore will drive performance through a consistent global culture of underwriting discipline, portfolio management and product leadership.

Figueredo Cook joins Liberty Mutual from Travelers Insurance, where she worked for more than 20 years in various leadership positions, including underwriting, claims and global operations. A proven leader, Figueredo Cook will optimize GRS' global operations and integrated processes, aimed to increase efficiency and value for clients and broker partners.

Hobbs has over 20 years of experience in the industry and has served LSM for more than 15 years in a range of leadership roles. His previous position was Deputy Managing Director, where he was responsible for developing and implementing underwriting strategy, and prior to this he was Chief Actuary for over a decade. He is an experienced executive who has been on both internal and external market boards. Hobbs and Moore will continue to work together throughout the transition.

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2020 gross written premium. We also rank 71st on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2020 revenue. As of December 31, 2021, we had $48.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

