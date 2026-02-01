LiberNovo Introduces Enduring Support as a Modern Expression of Love

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, LiberNovo replaces fleeting gifts like chocolates and flowers with "enduring support." Launching its flagship Omni chair in sophisticated Moss Green across the Europe, US, and Canada, the brand positions long-term wellness as the ultimate modern expression of love.

A Relationship Built on Support

The LiberNovo Omni uses Dynamic Ergonomics to understand the user. Unlike static chairs, it acts as a "posture's better half," with components that adjust in sync with your every move.

Key technical features include:

Bionic FlexFit Backrest: 16 articulated joints and 8 pressure-relief panels maintain continuous contact with the spine's natural curve.

16 articulated joints and 8 pressure-relief panels maintain continuous contact with the spine's natural curve. Dynamic Support: Integrated lumbar controls, 4D armrests, and smooth height adjustments provide balanced support for all body types.

Integrated lumbar controls, 4D armrests, and smooth height adjustments provide balanced support for all body types. Four Recline Modes: 105°, 120°, 135°, and 160°

105°, 120°, 135°, and 160° OmniStretch: Deep spinal decompression designed to relieve pressure

Deep spinal decompression designed to relieve pressure Biophilic Design: The Moss Green palette replaces clinical office tones with nature-inspired calm, bringing organic balance to home offices.

A Risk-Free Commitment

LiberNovo believes a commitment to health shouldn't be a leap of faith. Their "No Strings Attached" 30-day free trial includes return shipping—if you don't fall in love within a month, no hard feelings.

Valentine's Global Launch Offers (Feb 01–Feb 14)

LiberNovo invites you to rethink daily comfort. This launch opens the door to a workspace that works with you by introducing a partner that adapts and responds through every shift of your day.

Europe: Available for €995 (was €1,437). The first 500 orders over €900 receive a "Comfort Gift Set" (silk mask, tote, StepSync mat). 0% APR via Klarna.

Available for (was €1,437). The first 500 orders over €900 receive a "Comfort Gift Set" (silk mask, tote, StepSync mat). 0% APR via Klarna. Share the Love: Share your link for a 2% cash rebate for both you and a friend.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a design-driven brand focused on creating a workspace that works with you. By prioritizing natural movement over static sitting, LiberNovo improves modern workspaces with furniture that integrates with your workflow, emphasizing adaptability, balance, and long-term comfort.

Learn more at libernovo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871389/20260128_143527.jpg