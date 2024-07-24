Liberis partners with Nexi to launch revenue-based financing into Germany

LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberis Group, one of the leading global embedded finance platforms, announced their launch into the German market through Liberis Debt Fund GmbH & Co. KG represented by Liberis Debt Fund Management GmbH with Nexi, the leading PayTech company in the European market. Nexi Financing, powered by Liberis, will provide 120,000 merchants with the flexible funding options they need to maintain and grow their businesses.

The German business landscape is predominantly driven by its SMEs, making up more than 99.6% of all businesses in Germany[1] and around 58.5% of jobs in Germany[2]. Making German SMEs integral to the German economy and the livelihood of its people. However, in order to grow their businesses, SMEs need the funding that is required to maintain and innovate within their business.

"The German SME market is strong and to keep Germany at the forefront of global export, funding is a necessity," says Rob Straathof, CEO of Liberis Limited part of the Liberis Group. "Nexi Financing will provide Germany's small businesses with access to fair and fast financing in a platform they already trust."

Carola Wahl, CEO Nexi DACH added "After a successful launch with the Liberis Group into the Nordics through Nets, part of Nexi Group, we knew that this funding truly makes a difference to our SMEs. The launch of Nexi financing will provide our merchants with a value-added service that matters to their businesses and pursuit of further growth opportunities."

Liberis Debt Fund Management GmbH is registered with BaFin. View registration details of Liberis Debt Fund Management GmbH here.

About the Liberis Group

The Liberis Group builds flexible embedded finance solutions that empower businesses and provide a positive impact. Founded in 2007, Liberis is a leading global embedded finance platform with a mission to provide small businesses with accessible and responsible finance, based on the belief that funding should always be a positive force for small businesses. Liberis provides partners with the technology platform and financial solutions to offer hyper-personalised and accessible funding, empowering their small business customers to grow their revenues. With over 20 global strategic partners and direct reach to more than 1 million small businesses, Liberis has provided over $1bn of funding in over 60,000 transactions, enabling over 100,000 jobs to be created and saved. Liberis' revenue-based finance is a form of receivables finance. Amounts advanced are subject to status and our underwriting process before any offer can be made. Visit their website for more information: https://liberis.com

About Nexi

Nexi is a leading PayTech company in Europe and is active in more than 25 countries. It offers intuitive, fully digitalised processes for over two million companies in stationary retail, e-commerce and omni-channel retail, enabling a convenient customer journey through to checkout – both for large marketplace providers and for local merchants of small and medium-sized enterprises. As an innovation network created from leading national payment companies in Europe, Nexi has its local roots in Germany with the established and experienced payment service provider Concardis. Nexi develops solutions that take account of changing consumer behaviour in Germany: After all, digital processes must be intuitive in order to create added value – both for consumers and for merchants of all sizes. As a partner to banks and financial institutions, Nexi focuses on the needs of consumers and merchants to make shopping and payment simple and thus improve sales and business processes. The listed Nexi Group is headquartered in Milan, Italy. More than 10,000 employees across Europe are working to simplify the complex and country-specific payment processes: for modern, secure and frictionless digital payments in Europe. Further information can be found at www.nexi.de – www.nexigroup.com

[1] https://www.bmwk.de/Redaktion/EN/Dossier/sme-policy.html#:~:text=The%20success%20of%20German%20business,vocational%20training%20in%20an%20SME%20.

[2] https://www.bmwk.de/Redaktion/EN/Dossier/sme-policy.html#:~:text=The%20success%20of%20German%20business,vocational%20training%20in%20an%20SME%20.