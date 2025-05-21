Líbere Hospitality Group enters UK market as part of European expansion strategy

MADRID, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Líbere Hospitality Group (LHG), a leading Spanish operator of alternative short- and medium-term accommodation, has entered the UK market through its first operations agreement in London. The new 44-unit property located on Edgware Road is set to begin operations in May 2025, marking LHG's first move beyond its established Southern European markets.

The launch is part of LHG´s expansion strategy, which has driven its growth across Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece and is now extending into the UK. The company currently has a portfolio of more than 1,900 units across over 50 properties in these five countries, including both operational assets and those under development. With 16 additional openings scheduled for 2025, LHG expects to have 1,200 units in operation, a 135% increase compared to 2024, and a total pipeline of 3,000 units, representing a 66% year-on-year growth. These milestones reflect the company's long-term ambition to scale its model across Europe's most strategic urban markets.

Founded in 2019, LHG has quickly positioned itself as one of Southern Europe's most innovative accommodation players. Through a digital-first approach, LHG offers fully serviced, design-led spaces tailored to both short- and mid-term stays. The company combines centralized technology, contactless access, flexible pricing, and a distinctive design inspired by Nordic and Japanese aesthetics.

With an asset-light model, LHG focuses on managing hotels and serviced apartments without directly owning the buildings, identifying high-potential assets and partnering with property owners. This approach allows the company to scale rapidly, respond quickly to shifts in demand or traveller preferences, enter new markets, test formats, and optimise its footprint with lower risk and greater operational focus.

"We are pleased to be taking this significant step in our international expansion," said Antón de la Rica, Co-CEO of Líbere Hospitality Group. "London is an iconic city for both business and leisure travel. We believe that our tech-enabled, operationally efficient model can deliver real value in a market that is both dynamic and highly competitive."

The London Edgware Road hotel, operating under the Líbere brand, will reflect the company's core values of design, comfort, and digitalisation, and its focus on centrally located assets with long-term potential for value creation.

"Choosing London aligns with our strategy to prioritise high-demand UK, Irish and European cities, where our business model can scale efficiently", said John Harrington, Head of Real Estate Acquisition for the UK & Ireland at LHG. "We see sustained demand for short- and medium-term stays in the capital, particularly among business travellers, digital nomads, and relocation clients, all segments where LHG has already demonstrated strong performance in other markets."

About the asset: Líbere London Edgware Road

Líbere London Edgware Road is located in the heart of the vibrant Paddington district, housed in a fully refurbished Victorian building. The property features 44 modern en-suite rooms and a Coffee Island café on the ground floor. Its prime location offers excellent connectivity throughout London, with the new Crossrail Elizabeth Line, Edgware Road, and Paddington stations serving the Heathrow Express, just a short walk away. The location also provides access to key business hubs, shopping districts like Oxford Street, and iconic attractions such as Hyde Park.

About Líbere Hospitality Group

Founded in 2019, Líbere Hospitality Group (LHG) set out to create Europe's largest alternative to traditional accommodations, driven by a new operational model focused on customer experience and technology. Operating with an asset-light approach, LHG partners with property owners to manage and operate a growing portfolio of fully serviced, design-led spaces across Spain and internationally. Currently, the company has more than 1,900 units across 50 properties in Spain, Portugal, Italy, the UK, and Greece, with 24 already in operation in Spain, Portugal, Italy, and the UK.

In just six years, LHG has challenged traditional accommodation models, leveraging proprietary technology to ensure optimal returns for property owners while delivering exceptional guest experiences. The company's digital-first approach integrates innovative technology, contactless access, and flexible pricing to offer guests premium accommodation in prime locations with distinctive style and design.