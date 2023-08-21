Liaocheng High tech Zone in China: Innovating Investment Promotion Methods to Promote High Quality Development

LIAOCHENG, China, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. In the first half of this year, 40 new projects with a total planned investment of 15.47 billion yuan were signed, and 2.924 billion yuan of funds were completed, an increase of 33.4% year-on-year. Having introduced 5 projects with a total investment of over 500 million yuan, 5 projects with a total investment of over 1 billion yuan, and 1 project with a total investment of over 5 billion yuan, the High tech Zone in Liaocheng City has firmly established its position in attracting investment and has taken innovative measures to become a strong engine for promoting high-quality regional development.

Since the beginning of this year, Liaocheng High tech Zone has been deeply planning and vigorously promoting, actively carrying out one main line and four branch line investment promotion strategies. The main leaders have led the implementation of top-notch investment promotion, four major specialized teams have been working in separate lines, focusing on the "3+1" leading industries, further strengthening the coordination of investment promotion work, increasing professional and precise investment promotion efforts, and continuously organizing visits to Shanghai, Shenzhen and other cities through various methods such as "going out", "inviting in", and "online investment promotion". Cities such as Beijing, Jinan, and Hangzhou have launched industry chain investment promotion activities. Among them, the acid energy biological green acidifier project successfully signed this year requires raw materials for the production of acidifiers, which are the annual production of 400000 tons of formic acid and 40000 tons of propionic acid by Luxi Chemical Group. It is closely related to the upstream and downstream industrial chain of Luxi Chemical Group. The successful introduction of this project has opened up the "circle of friends" of Luxi Chemical Group and opened a new chapter in strengthening, supplementing, and extending the green chemical industry chain.

As an innovative factor gathering zone in Liaocheng City, the High tech Zone has always been based on its development positioning, empowering the development of the industrial chain through the layout of the innovation chain, accelerating the gathering of development factors, seizing the commanding heights of innovation factors, and continuously highlighting the position and advantages of the High tech Zone's innovation "growth pole", promoting the green, low-carbon, and high-quality development of Liaocheng City.

