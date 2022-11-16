LG'S CORDZERO VACUUMS FIRST IN PRODUCT CATEGORY TO RECEIVE UL'S CERTIFICATION

Equipped with the Company's Powerful Filtration Systems, LG CordZero Vacuum Cleaners Meet the Highest Grade for Indoor Air Quality and Safety

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' (LG's) CordZeroTM vacuum lineup products have received Gold certification from UL Solutions[1], a global leader in applied safety science. The products including the LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor and CordZero A9 stick vacuums, CordZero R9 robot vacuum and the All-in-One Tower™, are the first in the vacuum cleaner category to have earned UL's certification, confirming the effectiveness of reducing the risk of chemical and particle emissions requirements.

LG’s CordZero vacuums receive UL's Certification for the first in Product Category

Committed to making the home a healthier and safer place, LG offers a number of Gold-certified solutions for a better life, including residential air conditioner models and the LG DUAL Vane system air conditioner. The latest LG air solution products to have met UL's strictest standards for volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, CordZero vacuums provide excellent cleaning performance without negatively impacting air quality in the home. Leveraging LG's comprehensive filtration system, CordZero vacuums effectively remove dust from the indoor environment and, just as importantly, prevent it from reentering.

VOC emissions can cause a variety of health complications and can be particularly harmful to young children and the elderly. Gold is the highest grade achievable in UL's certification program, confirming that a product generates low VOC emissions[2], making indoor spaces safer and more comfortable for everyone.

Tested and verified as low-VOC products, both the LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor cordless stick vacuum cleaner and CordZero R9 robot vacuum are equipped with LG's state-of-the-art filtration system. Helping create a cleaner, more pleasant living space, the system employs the Metal Dust Filter, Pre-Filter and Fine Dust Filter, as well as LG's Turbo Cyclone™ technology, to separate and filter dust particles sucked into the vacuums to help prevent re-emission. What's more, as both vacuum cleaners belong to the company's Upgradeable Appliance lineup, users can easily add convenient, new functions via the LG ThinQ™ app.

Serving as a docking station for LG CordZero stick vacuums, the innovative All-in-One Tower features an antibacterial dust bag, a removable and washable motor protection filters, , and a highly efficient automated dustbin-emptying system that prevents fine dust particles from escaping. Space-saving and easy to use, the All-in-One Tower also provides quick charging and hassle-free storage for vacuum accessories.

"As part of our goal to create a 'Better Life for All,' we are expanding our efforts to provide products that are better for consumers and the environment," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "LG will continue to offer differentiated customer experiences through state-of-the-art home appliances designed with the health of people and the planet in mind."

[1] The certification indicates UL 2819 - 2013 Gold Standard for Chemical and Particle Emissions for Electronic Equipment (UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification), certifying products tested in accordance with UL 2823 test method.

[2] In its "Total Exposure Assessment Methodology (TEAM) Study," the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that exposure to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can be harmful to people's health, causing a variety of issues including eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, loss of coordination and nausea, damage to the liver, kidneys and central nervous system. (https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq/volatile-organic-compounds-impact-indoor-air-quality)

