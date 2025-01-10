LGC Board appoints Joydeep Goswami as President & Chief Executive

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LGC has announced that Joydeep Goswami is joining its Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team (ELT) as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Joydeep succeeds Euan O'Sullivan, who decided to step down from his role in early 2024 after fourteen years of outstanding and dedicated service. Euan has worked closely with the LGC Board since then on the appointment of his successor and will be available in an advisory capacity to Joydeep until March 2025.

David King, Non-Executive Chairman of LGC, said: "On behalf of our Board and ELT, we are delighted to welcome Joydeep to LGC. He brings broad international experience in senior leadership roles in life sciences, focused on business transformation. He brings a strong commitment to LGC's purpose and values, as well as a track record of driving business performance serving customers, colleagues, and shareholders."

David added: "On behalf of our Board, ELT and colleagues, we would also like to take this opportunity to thank Euan for his exceptional contribution to LGC. Prior to taking on Group-wide leadership responsibility in the summer of 2020, Euan led the expansion of LGC's Quality Assurance activities in the 2010s, substantially expanding our Standards business and establishing a leading presence in the clinical diagnostics and food supply chain assurance markets. As President and CEO, he has led LGC with distinction during the COVID-19 pandemic and through the subsequent necessary period of post-pandemic restructuring and renewal, against the backdrop of challenging macro-economic and geopolitical conditions. He leaves us with a tremendous platform to grow from, with the business performing well, a strong leadership team and a transformational investment programme substantially complete. We wish him every success for the future."

In response to his appointment, Joydeep Goswami said: "LGC is a leading global life sciences tools company that is driven by its purpose – Science for a Safer World. I am pleased to be joining the company at this exciting time, particularly as key strategic capital investment projects reach completion. I look forward to being part of a customer centric company which plays a key role in driving science and innovation forward, partnering with customers to help diagnose, treat, feed and protect the growing global population."

With over twenty-five years of global experience, Joydeep has a deep background in life sciences tools and a strong track record of developing strategy and leading new product development, partnerships, licensing, and mergers and acquisitions. His experiences as a P&L leader and CFO gives him the ability to bring customer, employee and investor perspectives to setting the strategy and allocating resources to drive strong profitable growth.

Most recently, Joydeep served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at Illumina. Prior to Illumina, Joydeep held a variety of global and business unit leadership roles with Thermo Fisher Scientific over sixteen years, culminating in his leadership of Thermo Fisher's Clinical Next Generation Sequencing and Oncology Division. Joydeep also serves on the Board of Biolife Solutions.

Joydeep has an M.S., Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

About LGC

LGC is a global leader in life science tools, dedicated to partnering with customers to deliver solutions that diagnose, treat, feed, and protect our growing population. With over 180 years of scientific heritage, we collaborate with the scientific community to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges, responding to global health crises, pioneering precision medicine, and enhancing the safety of food, medicines, and the environment.

Operating in 14 countries, LGC's products and services are integral to industries that safeguard public health, food, water, and medicine. Our solutions help our diverse customer base—from pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic manufacturers to testing laboratories and food producers—maintain the highest standards of quality, safety, and compliance.

Together with our partners, we work toward a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world, advancing the science that protects people and the planet. For further information visit: www.lgcgroup.com

