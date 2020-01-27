LGB Corporate Finance Advises the Shareholders of Chairman Mentors International ("CMi") on Its Sale to MW&L Capital Partners ("MW&L")

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LGB Corporate Finance is pleased to announce that it has advised the shareholders of CMi, the leading provider of executive mentoring for chairmen and senior level executives, on its sale to MW&L Capital Partners.

Established in 2003 by executive search specialist Krister Svensson, who died last year, CMi has been at the forefront of this emerging leadership tool and remains the market leader in the provision of mentoring to the C-suite and the Board. CMi has built an international mentor roster comprising some of the most respected chairmen and has delivered over 280 mentoring engagements for high profile corporate clients in 10 countries, primarily in Western Europe.

CMi's mentor roster draws on a wealth of experience. The senior business figures on the list have collectively served as chairmen for over 165 listed companies and a further 125 private businesses. The roster includes Sir Win Bischoff, chairman of JP Morgan Securities Plc and former chairman of The Financial Reporting Council and Lloyds Banking Group; Sir Roger Carr, chairman of BAE Systems Plc and former chairman of Centrica Plc and Cadbury Plc; and Jan du Plessis, who has chaired several major companies including British American Tobacco Plc. In addition, Douglas Flint, chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen Plc and former chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc, and Clara Furse, former head of London Stock Exchange Group Plc both serve as mentors for CMi.

MW&L Capital Partners is a private investment office co-founded by former senior Goldman Sachs investment bankers, Matthew Westerman and Julian Metherell, along with Peter Livanos, owner of the private ship management company Ceres Hellenic and the largest shareholder and chairman of GasLog.

MW&L will invest in CMi, consolidating its leadership position in this fast-growing area of executive development, and supporting the franchise as it continues to expand internationally and across business sectors. MW&L has significant expertise and relationships in the energy and renewables, shipping, financial services, technology, consumer and retail sectors, which CMi will be able to draw on.

Notwithstanding the sad circumstances of Mr Svensson's passing away, LGB Corporate Finance is pleased to complete this transaction on behalf of his family and to deliver a completed deal within a tight timetable. The terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

