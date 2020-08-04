LG ThinQ App Opens New Doors to Make Life Good From Home

Launched in November 2015 and currently available in more than 150 countries, the app provides unparalleled convenience in lifestyle by connecting LG's astounding range of ThinQ-powered AI appliances and Wi-Fi connected devices. Even today, LG is growing the app's compatibility, which currently extends across 32 LG products including washers, dryers, air conditioners, air purifiers, TVs, and refrigerators.

Real-Time Monitoring for Easy Living

Easily check the status of compatible LG appliances around the house through real-time monitoring on the ThinQ app. Whether at home or not, you can quickly see how much time is remaining on the washing machine, dryer or dishwasher cycle right from your phone and set the app to notify you as soon as the job is done. With no need to hang around the laundry or kitchen to track progress anymore, do chores the easy way.

Running low on household supplies? Easily order your go-to detergent through the ThinQ app.

Product Support for No Worries

LG's range of proactive customer support services ensures the best product experience, so you can be carefree when it comes to chores. Proactive Customer Care communicates directly with compatible appliances to provide the best results for longer. Leveraging device status and usage preferences, the AI-based customer service solution also gives helpful tips and suggestions for keeping each appliance in tip-top shape. In addition, you can now enjoy one-on-one customer support to carry out simple maintenance from home. Since consumable replacement alerts will let you know when to change the filter on the refrigerator, you can experience maximum operational effectiveness and efficiency with minimal worry.

Perform a 'health check' on LG appliances via Smart Diagnosis™ on the ThinQ app, and take advantage of useful maintenance advice. For example, if the refrigerator feels unusually warm inside, the app can examine temperature settings and provide easy-to-follow instructions if adjustment is recommended. Smart Diagnosis™ is like having an expert technician at your fingertips, always on hand to help deliver an enhanced product experience.

Don't forget: your verified ownership with product registration will secure basic warranty protection and speedy support and service, so you don't have to worry.

Remote Home Control Leaving You Free to Have Fun

The LG ThinQ app makes it possible to conveniently control your home from wherever, so you can remotely switch on, turn off, start, stop, or adjust settings on ThinQ appliances. Further use the app to download new, specialized cycles for the washing machine and dryer, adjust the temperature setting on the air conditioner, and take care of chores without leaving the couch and watch your favorite show on TV. With such comprehensive control, you have more free time to have fun and enjoy.

Not Just an App – A Game Changer

The LG ThinQ app reflects the brand's core objective to facilitate easy control, personalized performance, proactive care, and energy efficiency. By strengthening the app's capabilities, LG puts smooth control of the smart home – and around-the-clock customer care – in the palm of your hand. The app is a key element of both the current ThinQ ecosystem and future vision for a whole home solution that allow users around the world to enjoy an easy, no-worry, fun lifestyle.

The ThinQ mobile app is available on Google Play and the App Store. For more information on the app's smart connectivity and features, please visit lg.com/global/lg-thinq.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer goods with a presence in almost every country in the world and a diverse workforce of 74,000. LG is composed of five companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions. With 2019 global sales of USD 53 billion, LG is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of products from TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, mobile devices, digital signage and automotive components. LG is also known for its premium LG SIGNATURE and advanced LG ThinQ brands, which feature the company's artificial intelligence technology. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com

