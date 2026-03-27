Steam-based clothing care system is designed to reduce reliance on dry-cleaning and conventional washing, with features tailored for UAE climate conditions and lifestyle demands.

LG Electronics is making its Styler™ clothing care system available in the UAE, combining steam-based garment care with intelligent fabric handling for home use.

The LG Styler™ is designed to reduce the need for dry-cleaning and repeated machine washing by using steam to remove odours, allergens and wrinkles without detergents or chemicals.

Key technologies include Dual TrueSteam™, Dynamic MovingHanger™, Built-In Handy Steamer™, EZ Fit PantsPress™, and the AutoFresh System™.

The unit includes a room dehumidification function capable of removing up to 10 litres of moisture per day, addressing a specific environmental challenge for UAE households.

The LG Styler™ is available in the UAE via lg.com/ae and authorized retailers.

DUBAI, UAE, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has introduced the LG Styler™ clothing care system in the UAE, providing a steam-based alternative to dry cleaning and traditional washing for delicate garments. The device aims to prolong fabric lifespan, minimize frequent laundering, and cope with the humidity levels typical in UAE households.

LG Styler™ Brings Professional-Grade Garment Care to UAE Homes

The LG Styler™ uses steam instead of detergents or chemicals to clean, effectively removing odors, wrinkles, and allergens from a variety of garments. This includes professional workwear, tailored clothing, children's school uniforms, and delicate fabrics such as silk and cashmere.

Steam Technology

The LG Styler™ features Dual TrueSteam™ technology, which employs two separate heaters to boil water and produce steam. This setup enables the device to adjust steam volume and intensity based on the garment, delivering full power for structured items like blazers and trousers, and a softer, gentler steam for delicate fabrics.

The system is designed to eliminate 99.9% of common allergens and bacteria per cycle, guaranteeing sterile, odor-free clothes all year-round. Odor removal and wrinkle reduction are delivered in the same cycle, without the need to run a separate wash.

Garment Care Features

The Dynamic MovingHanger™ uses a combined twisting and rotating motion to move garments during the cycle, adapting its action based on fabric type. This is designed to improve wrinkle reduction, dust removal and deodorization compared to fixed-hanger systems.

The redesigned EZ Fit PantsPress™ is designed for tailored trousers and formal wear, creating sharper creases and helping to prevent double or rounded wrinkle lines that can result from conventional pressing methods.

A built-in Handy Steamer™ is integrated into the unit's door and can be detached for targeted use on items like shirt collars, sleeves, or other specific areas, eliminating the need for a separate handheld steamer or iron.

Humidity Control

The AutoFresh System™ ensures garments stay fresh and controls moisture after each use. Additionally, the LG Styler™ acts as a room dehumidifier, removing up to 10 liters of moisture daily from the environment without opening the door.

The Dual Inverter HeatPump™ enhances the system's overall energy efficiency and enables shorter cycle times.

Capacity and Design

The LG Styler™ can handle up to five garments per cycle. It has a mirrored exterior finish and an LCD touch screen for selecting different fabric care options. The device connects to the LG ThinQ app, enabling remote monitoring and cycle management.

To learn more about the LG Styler™, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/washing-machines/lg-lsc5gmr80h

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

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