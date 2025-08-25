LG SHOWCASES ADVANCED COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY SOLUTIONS AT CLEAN SHOW 2025

LG's showcase demonstrates its unmatched ability to meet both industry demand for high-efficiency equipment and consumer expectations for convenience and premium service. By leveraging these strengths, the company aims to further improve its position in the North American commercial laundry market.

Flagship Professional Lineup: Performance Meets Efficiency

At the LG Professional AI Zone, the spotlight is on the flagship LG PROFESSIONAL LAUNDRY lineup. Though not yet distributed in the U.S., the series makes its debut at Clean Show 2025, highlighting LG's dedication to the industry and its technology expertise. Engineered for high-volume environments, these solutions combine durability with advanced efficiency.

The PROFESSIONAL LAUNDRY Combo units employ LG's cutting-edge AI technology, which intelligently adjusts water usage and optimizes wash/dry times based on load size. Completing a full cycle in just 60 minutes,* they minimize energy consumption while maintaining the high-quality results professional operations demand.

Additionally, the PROFESSIONAL LAUNDRY products utilize LG's Ball Balancing System, which enables the laundry drum to spin stably at speeds of up to 1,100 RPM (with a g-force of 520). It also contributes to reduced vibrations, enhanced water extraction and shorter cycle times. Another innovation applied is the Dual Action Heat Exchange System, which ensures fast, even drying by efficiently transferring heat to fabrics and lowers energy usage without compromising performance. In addition, a ductless design allows for flexible installation, helping businesses save on setup costs and operate more efficiently in space-constrained environments.

Full-spectrum Portfolio for Real-world Applications

In the LG Commercial Laundry Zone, visitors can explore the full range of front- and top-loading washers, dryers and combo units designed for hotels, hospitals, student housing and more. Modeled after real laundromats, the zone demonstrates the scalability and spatial adaptability of LG's solutions, showcasing their ability to meet the needs of a wide range of commercial businesses. This comprehensive display underscores LG's commitment to providing premium solutions for every stage of the laundry process.

Smart Laundry LAB: Connectivity for Operational Excellence

LG is also spotlighting connected innovations in its Smart Laundry LAB, presented in collaboration with Rinse, a leading North American laundry and dry-cleaning delivery service. The two companies are exploring new opportunities to deliver innovative laundry and dry-cleaning solutions to a wider customer base.

The Smart Laundry LAB highlights LG's approach to connected operation with the convenient Laundry Crew 3.0 and the Smart API. Laundry Crew 3.0 provides an integrated interface that connects store managers and end users, enabling real-time product monitoring and coordinated support. A simulated online-to-offline (O2O) service illustrates how LG's solutions facilitate seamless digital-to-physical workflows. Visitors can attend live demonstrations of these customized systems to gain a better understanding of LG's connected strategy for streamlining management and enhancing efficiency in commercial laundry operations.

In addition to providing a complete lineup of solutions, LG is strengthening its position in the North American market through strategic partnerships. The company's recent agreements with leading commercial laundry service providers, including CSC ServiceWorks and WASH, reflect a deep commitment to fostering customer engagement and bolstering operational excellence across the region. Building on its successful appearance at Texcare 2024, LG's participation in Clean Show 2025 reinforces its determination to achieve product excellence and brand leadership in the commercial laundry market.

"We are proud to be a part of Clean Show 2025, where we are showcasing next-generation commercial laundry solutions with AI-driven technologies and industry-leading energy efficiency," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "These innovations reveal LG's commitment to helping businesses operate more sustainably while delivering the performance and value our brand is known for."

* Based on an IEC standard load of 7 kilograms for washing and drying courses. Actual results may vary depending on usage environment and washing conditions.

