LG'S NEW REFRIGERATOR READY TO LIFT PEOPLE'S MOODS AT IFA 2022

Featuring Unique, Color-changing Door Panels, the Innovative 'MoodUP' Fridge Revolutionizes the User Experience

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its groundbreaking MoodUP™ refrigerator with color-changing LED door panels at IFA 2022. Following up the recent launch of LG's 'always-evolving' upgradable appliances, and the introduction of the ultra-elegant LG Objet Collection, the new fridge serves as yet another example of the company's ability to respond to – and create – new trends in the home appliance space. The unique MoodUP, equipped with LG's advanced refrigeration and smart technologies for better food freshness and enhanced convenience, also delivers a completely new kitchen experience, allowing users to choose a wide range of vibrant colors to its LED doors and play music via its built-in speaker as per their personal tastes and moods.

With its innovative LED door panels, LG's MoodUP refrigerator presents unrivaled interior design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish, integrated kitchen. Through the LG ThinQ™ app, users can choose from 22 colors for the upper door panel and 19 colors for the lower, giving them the ability to change the look of the fridge and their kitchen environment. Users can also customize the panels' appearance and refresh the mood by applying various, evocative color themes including Season, Place, Mood and Pop. Using the tones and hues of nature, Season represents different times of year, while Mood elicits a feeling of wellbeing through the use of soft, soothing colors.

In addition to its stunning, changeable colors, LG's new refrigerator provides excellent sound via a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can be easily connected to a smartphone, tablet or laptop. Users can match their mood – or the fridge's current color or theme – with songs from their favorite music streaming apps, or from the Music Collection playlist on the ThinQ app. What's more, when the speaker is playing audio, the MoodUP's LED panels can change colors in sync with the music, adding a sense of liveliness and fun to users' time in the kitchen.

LG's revolutionary, new fridge also boasts user-friendly features, such as convenient and colorful notifications. When the refrigerator's door sensor detects that the fridge compartment has been left open for too long, the panel on the door left open blinks repeatedly; letting users know that the door needs closing and helping to prevent cold air loss and unnecessary energy consumption. And when the MoodUP's motion sensors detect that someone is approaching, both panels blink in welcome. The fridge even makes things easier at night time, its freezer door glowing brighter to help midnight snackers find and open the door.

With its LED door panels switched off, the MoodUP refrigerator offers a combination of Lux Gray and Lux White for a more traditional look in the kitchen. The chic, timeless finish harmonizes with any décor and evokes the natural, subtle contrast of different colored stones.

LG's game-changing, new fridge also applies the company's own On-Device AI chip for smart home appliances. Integrating advanced AI, the module enables the MoodUP to improve and extend the user experience with features such as upgraded voice recognition and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

"We at LG have always found exciting, new ways to move the customer experience forward and we are proud to do it again with the brand-new MoodUP refrigerator," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "Bringing color, music and convenience to the kitchen, and incorporating LG's cutting-edge technologies and innovative design features, this unique refrigerator demonstrates our continuing commitment to delivering a better life at home."

Visitors to IFA 2022 (September 2-6) can experience all of LG's latest innovations, including the MoodUP refrigerator, at the company's booth in Hall 18, Messe Berlin.

