LG INTRODUCES INTELLIGENT, INNOVATIVE CLEANING WITH NEW VACUUMS AT IFA 2025

Significantly upgraded from its predecessor, the new LG robot vacuum raises the bar for home cleaning solutions with advanced features, functionality and the satisfaction of aesthetically blending into your home with its furniture-like looks. Its steam mopping capability effectively removes grease and liquid spills, while the freestanding, furniture-like docking station self-sterilizes the mop with hot water and steam, keeping it clean and odor-free after each use. With more than double the suction power of last year's model, it delivers a deeper clean on both hard and carpeted floors.

Equipped with an on-device AI chip, the robot vacuum recognizes a range of environmental factors – from dirt and dust to furniture and other household objects – enabling more precise navigation and cleaning. Its AI carpet detection system automatically returns the vacuum to the docking station to detach the mop when carpeted areas are detected, helping prevent staining and improving cleaning efficiency. Stylish yet practical, the docking station blends seamlessly with any interior for a clean, modern look. Furthermore, the new robot vacuum incorporates the LG Shield security platform to keep customers' data safe and secure.

Hidden Fit, Hands-free Experience

Developed with European homes in mind, LG's built-in robot vacuum station is designed to fit neatly into unused space beneath the kitchen sink, enabling a tidy and space-efficient installation. An auto-opening door, nearly invisible when closed, allows the vacuum to enter and return without user intervention, helping maintain a minimalist kitchen aesthetic.

The built-in station features an air circulation system that dampens noise during automatic dust disposal, helping preserve a quieter indoor environment. It also offers a fully automated, hands-free experience with auto water supply and draining. In addition, a turbidity sensor monitors mop cleanliness in real time and automatically initiates washing when soiling is detected, ensuring thorough, efficient cleaning with less energy use.

Enduring Performance

Unlike conventional cordless vacuums that often lose suction due to clogging from pet hair and fine dust, LG's new stick vacuum provides consistent, powerful performance. Its Micro Cyclone technology and new filter cleaning system delivers stable suction power every time.

Building on its predecessor's allergy-aware design, the model includes an auto dust disposal system that minimizes exposure to dust particles when emptying the bin. Additionally, it includes a compact, free-standing storage and recharging station with a small footprint, allowing users to conveniently place it almost anywhere in their home.

Effortless Cleaning and Care

LG is also introducing its new wet-dry stick vacuum, a product that meets growing consumer demand throughout Europe for a lighter, more convenient cleaning solution. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, it helps reduce wrist strain and fatigue during cleaning. The AI Roller Control function further lessens the burden on users' wrists and contributes to overall ease-of-operation, ensuring the vacuum moves smoothly when pushed and pulled across different surfaces.

Combining advanced capabilities of LG's AI technology, the vacuum learns from users' cleaning patterns to optimize efficiency. Its roller delivers powerful suction that lifts both liquid messes – such as sauces – and larger solid particles like cereal and pet food. Built-in LED lighting helps users spot debris in low-light conditions. For hygiene, the mop head undergoes hot water washing, steam sterilization and hot air drying – keeping the mop head fresh and the vacuum clean.

"LG's new vacuums are designed for European homes and lifestyles, delivering reliable performance along with greater comfort, hygiene and peace of mind," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "We are committed to introducing innovations that meet the diverse needs of our customers and create effortless ease and elegance in everyday life."

LG's latest vacuum lineup and other home appliance solutions will be on display at the company's IFA 2025 exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) in Berlin, Germany, from September 5-9.

