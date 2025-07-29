LG Innotek Teams Up with U.S. LiDAR Company Aeva in Preparation to Preempt the Market

Selected as Aeva's supplier for an ultra-slim, ultra-long-range 4D LiDAR

SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek has teamed up with Aeva, an American company specializing in LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) technology, to preempt the LiDAR market.

LG Innotek announced on July 29, 2025, the signing of a strategic partnership outlining the strategic supply and joint development of next-generation LiDAR technology.

Aeva

Aeva developed the world's first 4D LiDAR based on the frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) technology, which offers advanced long-range object-sensing capabilities. A leader in LiDAR technology, Aeva has gained prominence in the autonomous driving market. It has been producing 4D LiDAR since 2022 and currently counts major automakers such as Daimler Truck among its customers.

LG Innotek's partnership with Aeva, which will result in a strategic collaboration and LiDAR supply agreement, will put the company's LiDAR business on track and give it a competitive edge in taking the lead of the blossoming LiDAR market.

According to the industry, global LiDAR market is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2024 to USD 15.4 billion, at least at an average annual growth rate of 36% through 2030.

The first product that LG Innotek will manufacture and supply to Aeva is an ultra-slim, ultra-long-range FMCW LiDAR module that can detect objects up to 500 meters away.

This product is based on FMCW, which is considered the most advanced technology in the LiDAR industry, and accurately measures not only the distance but also the speed of moving objects, unlike conventional time-of-flight (ToF) LiDAR.

Compared to conventional LiDAR, which is typically mounted on the roof of a vehicle, this product offers automotive customers greater design freedom as it was developed to be mounted behind the front windshield of the vehicle. To achieve this, the size of the LiDAR module was reduced by 44% compared to existing LiDAR products.

The LiDAR module LG Innotek supplies will be combined with Aeva's own software as a solution to be supplied to OEM car makers.

As part of the strategic partnership, LG Innotek and Aeva have also signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for next-generation LiDAR.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly develop by the end of 2027, FMCW LiDAR for autonomous driving car, for a wide range of mobility applications including robots, robo-taxis, and also for industrial automation.

For its strategic and continued collaboration with Aeva, LG Innotek is planning to invest up to approximately USD 50 million in LiDAR business, including the anticipated acquisition of 6.0% stake in Aeva's total equity.

Soroush SALEHIAN, CEO of Aeva said, "Our joint strategic collaboration underscores the growing recognition of FMCW as the future of sensing and perception technology. Together with LG Innotek, we see a tremendous opportunity to bring Aeva's perception platform to a wide range of applications — wherever machines need to perceive and understand their surroundings."

Hyuksoo MOON, CEO of LG Innotek said, "The ultimate goal of this partnership is for LG Innotek and Aeva to grow together as key players leading the next-generation LiDAR market through a long-term technology partnership that goes beyond the supply of products." He went on to add, "Starting with this collaboration with Aeva, LG Innotek will continue to expand its LiDAR product lineup, which delivers differentiated customer value, and further solidify its position in the global market as a total mobility solution provider for the future."

LG Innotek will participate in 'Aeva Day' event held in New York on July 31(EDT), to announce the roadmap for its strategic partnership with Aeva.

The event will be attended by key executives from both companies. For LG Innotek, these include CEO Hyuksoo MOON; CTO and Executive Vice President S. David ROH; and John MIN, senior vice president and head of the LiDAR Business Division. For Aeva Technologies, there will be Co-founders CEO Soroush SALEHIAN and CTO Mina REZK, along with around 100 participants from the global automotive and electronic components industries and investors.

CEO MOON will participate as the keynote speaker at the event. Additionally, a fireside chat will follow with CTOs from both companies to discuss the significance of the partnership, technical collaboration and strategies for maximizing synergy between the two companies.

[Terminology] Frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW): FMCW technology continuously emits laser signals to precisely measure the distance and size of objects. In addition, by leveraging the Doppler effect, it can also accurately detect the speed and direction of moving objects. Compared to conventional ToF LiDAR technology, it is more resistant to light interference and performs better in harsh weather conditions, leading to an increasing number of autonomous driving companies adopting it.

