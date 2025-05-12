LG Innotek and Boston Dynamics to create the next generation robot vision system

Collaboration will enable the development of a new vision sensing system that will put world-leading LG Innotek cameras in Atlas

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek is putting its full weight behind the expansion of its robotics components business.

LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo, 011070) announced on May 12, 2025, that it had signed a partnership agreement with Boston Dynamics, a global leader in robotics, to develop components for robots.

Moon Hyuksoo, CEO of LG Innotek Robert Playter CEO of Boston Dynamics Boston Dynamics Logo

Under this agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the development of a vision sensing system that serves as the "eyes" of robots. LG Innotek will develop the vision sensing module to be installed on Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot, Atlas. Boston Dynamics will create the software to effectively process the visual data captured by the vision sensing module.

The vision sensing system will integrate various sensing components, such as RGB (red, green, blue) cameras and 3D sensing modules, into a single module. This will enable robots to accurately detect their surroundings even in dark environments or poor weather, when visibility is limited, as the different components interact and aggregate information.

LG Innotek's optical technology is unrivaled in the world. Its sensing components, including camera modules, are not only used in smartphones but are also actively applied in the field of autonomous driving. At CES 2024, the company unveiled the Sensor pod, a sensing module for autonomous vehicles, which combines the advantages of various sensing components into one device, similar to the concept of the vision sensing system for robots. There are high expectations surrounding LG Innotek's competitiveness in the field of robot sensing, driven by these technologies and the company's business expertise.

Furthermore, LG Innotek and Boston Dynamics will collaborate on and explore the application of various core technologies, including optics, to robotic systems.

"We are excited to partner with LG Innotek to drive innovation and redefine the development of robot eyes," said Robert Playter, CEO of Boston Dynamics. "Robots should be able to see, process and perceive the world as well as humans. It is my hope that by working together, we will develop groundbreaking vision systems that are as advanced as the cameras in your mobile phones."

CEO Moon Hyuksoo of LG Innotek said, "By collaborating with Boston Dynamics, a world leader in robotics, LG Innotek gained an advantage in the robotics components market." He added, "We will continue to introduce core components for robots that lead the robotics era and create differentiated customer value."

Meanwhile, LG Innotek is diversifying its business portfolio beyond camera modules, expanding into semiconductors, autonomous driving, and robotics.

About LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

LG Innotek is a cutting-edge materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of the LG Group. The company is the world's No.1 supplier of smartphone camera modules, leading innovation in mobile imaging technology. It is also at the forefront of advancing future technologies, offering core components for mobility, semiconductors, and robotics, working closely with customers to realize their visions. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, LG Innotek has sales subsidiaries in Germany, the USA, China, Japan, and Taiwan, and production subsidiaries in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and Poland. For more information, please visit: www.lginnotek.com .

About Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics is the global leader in developing and deploying highly mobile robots capable of tackling the toughest industrial and safety challenges. Our robots are equipped with advanced mobility, dexterity and intelligence, enabling automation in unstructured or hard-to-traverse and unsafe spaces, from manufacturing facilities, power plants, and construction sites, as well as warehouses and distribution centers. We have three robots in our portfolio: Spot®, a quadruped that conducts industrial inspections for enterprise asset management and keeps people out of harm's way through public safety applications; Stretch®, a box-moving robot currently being deployed with logistics and retail customers; and Atlas®, our electric humanoid platform currently in development. For more information on our company and our technologies, please visit www.bostondynamics.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684845/photo1__Moon_Hyuksoo__CEO_of_LG_Innotek.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684846/photo2__Robert_Playter_CEO_of_Boston_Dynamics.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684847/Photo4__Boston_Dynamics.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312913/logo__LG_Innotek_Logo.jpg