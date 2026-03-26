Innovative cooling technologies designed for efficiency, reliability, and smarter control

LG HVAC solutions empower Gulf developers with advanced cooling systems tailored to large-scale infrastructure and mixed-use projects.

Flagship systems like LG MULTI V 5 VRF and Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller deliver performance and reliability for extreme Gulf climates.

Smart BECON building energy management platform enhances sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term control.

DUBAI, UAE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Gulf region continues its remarkable progress in infrastructure, hospitality, and mixed-use projects, cooling solutions must meet the increasingly complex demands of these sophisticated developments. LG Electronics is playing a pivotal role in enabling this growth with cutting-edge HVAC systems designed for high efficiency, smarter control, and unmatched reliability tailored to the Gulf's unique climate challenges.

LG HVAC: Transforming Cooling Solutions for Gulf's Ambitious Developments (PRNewsfoto/LG)

LG HVAC's trailblazing technologies empower businesses to deliver sustainable comfort while optimizing economic benefits, ensuring that ambitious projects remain capable of meeting the needs of a rapidly advancing region.

"The Middle East continues to demonstrate remarkable momentum in infrastructure and real estate development. At LG HVAC, our focus is on delivering innovative cooling technologies that help engineers and developers achieve greater performance, efficiency, and reliability in their projects," said Ahmad Abed, Gulf Sales Director, LG HVAC.

LG MULTI V 5 VRF: Precision Cooling for Large-Scale Buildings

The MULTI V 5 Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system is LG's flagship solution for hotels, towers, and commercial facilities. It offers tailor-made cooling with AI-driven adaptive technology that seamlessly adjusts its output based on occupancy, temperature, humidity, and environmental changes. Combining efficiency and comfort, the MULTI V 5 allows developers to optimize energy savings without compromising reliability.

Built for the Gulf's extreme climate, the system operates at full cooling capacity in temperatures up to 43°C and maintains partial functionality even in temperatures as high as 52°C. Its compact modular design provides flexible installation options, including ducted and duct-free configurations, which are ideal for varying architectural layouts.

Enhanced with open-protocol BMS integration, the MULTI V 5 offers centralized control over heating, cooling, and energy management, making it a versatile solution for large and dynamic building projects.

LG Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller: Space-Saving and Sustainable Cooling

Designed for expansive facilities such as hospitals, hotels, and office towers, the Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller is LG's energy-efficient solution for central plant cooling. Utilizing a wide frequency range from 30Hz to 120Hz, its all-inverter system precisely adjusts cooling output to match real-time energy demand, ensuring efficiency without overcooling or energy waste.

The system also benefits from an 18% smaller footprint and quiet operation at just 68 dB(A), making it a space-saving and performance-driven choice for developments with restricted layouts. Moreover, by using environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant, the chiller supports sustainability goals with a low Global Warming Potential (GWP).

Equipped with a smart touch controller, developers can remotely monitor performance and schedule operations, offering greater long-term cost efficiency and simpler maintenance.

LG BECON: Intelligent Energy Management for Buildings

LG's BECON energy management platform goes beyond cooling, transforming how HVAC and entire building systems are operated and maintained. Spanning heating, cooling, lighting, security, and power, the platform offers scalable tiers such as BECON HVAC for smaller sites, BECON Building for comprehensive systems, and BECON Cloud, which provides remote diagnostics and proactive maintenance for large-scale developments.

With predictive energy monitoring and fault diagnostics, BECON shifts maintenance from reactive to proactive, ensuring uninterrupted service and cost optimization. By leveraging open protocols like BACnet and Modbus, the platform integrates seamlessly with both LG and third-party systems for smarter operations adaptable to diverse building configurations.

Sustainability and Performance for Gulf Developers

In today's rapidly advancing Gulf infrastructure market, LG HVAC solutions encapsulate sustainable innovations tailored to extreme environments. From the MULTI V 5 VRF system suited for commercial establishments to the Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller optimized for operational savings, LG empowers developers to address architectural and performance demands while prioritizing energy efficiency.

Additionally, the BECON energy management platform facilitates long-term reliability with smarter monitoring and actionable insights, ensuring developers and engineers achieve sustainability and operational excellence at every stage.

Discover LG HVAC Solutions Across the Gulf

To meet your cooling needs for large-scale developments, explore LG's MULTI V 5, Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller, and advanced BECON platforms today. Available in Gulf markets, these systems are designed to address extreme performance demands while delivering smarter, sustainable solutions for the region's most ambitious projects.

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/business/hvac

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