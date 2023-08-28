LG HOME APPLIANCES SHOWCASE TOP-RATED ENERGY EFFICIENCY FOR A SUSTAINABLE LIFE AT IFA 2023

Company's Thoughtfully Designed Home Appliances

SEOUL, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is presenting an extensive lineup of home appliances offering A-grade (and above) energy efficiency in the 'Net-Zero House' at IFA 2023. Designed for a more sustainable life, the company's latest kitchen, laundry and living solutions respond to the growing need to reduce power consumption, running costs and environmental impact.

LG's new bottom freezer with A-20 percent energy efficiency LG home appliances offering top-rated energy efficiency (from left, LG bottom freezer refrigerator, washing machine, tumble dryer, InstaView™ Oven and dishwasher.) Product images are simulated, color or model may differ from the actual product.

Energy Efficient Laundry Solution with AI Optimization

LG's new front-loader washer and dryer pair gets laundry clean and dry without running up the power bill; the washer boasting an A-40 percent energy rating1 and the dryer a A+++-20 percent rating.2 The advanced washer promotes wardrobe and environmental sustainability with LG's AI Wash, which intelligently selects the optimal wash cycle to provide 10 percent more fabric protection and help extend the lifespan of clothing.3 It even comes with a specialized cycle that prevents up to 60 percent of microplastics emissions from laundry cycles from entering the water supply.4

Meanwhile, the dryer's AI Dry feature is able to detect laundry weight, fabric types, and moisture content, setting optimized drying time and temperature for different kinds of clothing. Backed by LG's Dual Inverter Compressor, the TurboDry function is an efficient option for getting laundry dry faster. Additionally, the new dryer uses R290 refrigerant, known for its low Global Warming Potential (GWP). For a convenient user experience, both the washer and dryer are equipped with an upgraded LCD touch control panel.

Energy Efficient Refrigerator with Strong Performance

Another highly efficient performer, the new LG bottom freezer refrigerator has an A-20 percent energy rating.5 The fridge is powered by the company's Smart Inverter Compressor™, which provides impressive energy efficiency by adjusting speed to actual conditions, and comes with a 10-year warranty. Ultra-reliable, the compressor also generates less noise than any other compressor in its class6 meaning a quieter fridge and a more peaceful kitchen. To extend food freshness, LG's LINEARCooling™ keeps temperature fluctuations within ± 0.5 degrees Celsius while DoorCooling+™ delivers fast and even cooling to every corner of the fridge.

Complete Cooking Package with Top Energy Efficiency

The A++ energy efficiency7 of LG's new 24-inch (60-centimeter) built-in InstaView™ oven owes much to its enhanced insulators, optimized heating control and four-layered glass door; a combination that conserves energy and minimizes heat loss. LG's InstaView technology also helps to preserve heat inside the oven, allowing users to check on their meal's progress without having to open the door.

Incorporating the company's power-saving Inverter Direct Drive Motor™, the LG QuadWash™ dishwasher provides A-10 percent grade energy efficiency 8 and sparkling clean dishes. Wi-Fi-enabled, the sophisticated appliance can connect to the LG ThinQ™ app, allowing users to conveniently control and monitor operation, download new cycles, and resolve minor issues with Smart Diagnosis.9

"Highly energy efficient, LG's home appliances support households to save energy, shrink their utility costs and lower their carbon footprint," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to leverage our industry-leading core technologies to create products that make people's lives better and have less impact on the planet."

Visitors to LG's booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2023 from September 1-5 can explore the company's latest products boasting top-rated energy efficiency.

1 Based on energy consumption testing of household washing machines, conducted in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2019/2014. When set to Eco 40-60 program, LG's new washing machine uses 91kWh per 100 cycles.

2 Based on energy consumption testing of household tumble dryers, conducted in accordance with Regulation (EU) 392/2012. LG's new tumble dryer has an annual energy consumption of 116kWh (based on use of Cotton+/Cupboard/Energy program).

3 Based on LG internal test results. When washing 3kg load on AI Wash setting, LG's new washing machine provides 10 percent more fabric protection compared to washing the same load on Cotton cycle. Results may differ depending on product model.

4 Based on LG internal test results washing 3kg load (comprising a training jacket made of 100 percent polyester) on Microplastic Care cycle. Microplastics of over 20㎛ (micrometers) generated during washing were reduced by 60 percent compared to washing the same load using Mixed Fabric cycle.

5 Based on household refrigeration/freezer energy efficiency class according to Regulation (EU) 2019/2016. LG's new bottom freezer comes with 20 percent more energy efficiency than the conventional A-rated energy efficiency class.

6 According to LG internal test results, the new LG bottom freezer model generates less noise (29dB) than a conventional LG bottom freezer (32dB).

7 Based on energy efficiency tests on household electric cooking appliances, conducted in accordance with International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 60350-1 standard. LG InstaView Oven's energy consumption per cycle is 0.51kWh when set to fan-forced convection mode.

8 Based on the household dishwasher energy efficiency class according to Regulatio (EU) n 2019/2017. LG's new dishwasher comes with 10 percent more energy efficiency than the conventional A-rated energy efficiency refrigerator.

9 Smart Diagnosis helps users by diagnosing the cause of minor issues with their appliance and can offer usage tips.

