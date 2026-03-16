Setting a new benchmark for immersive home viewing experiences, LG is combining cutting-edge television technology with complimentary access to premier Arabic streaming platform MBC SHAHID.



DUBAI, UAE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's legacy of innovation, delivering unparalleled picture quality, and smart functionality across its diverse television lineup has just been boosted even further, with a new limited-time offer that bundles a number of its new TVs with a six-month MBC SHAHID subscription.

LG ELEVATES HOME ENTERTAINMENT WITH UNRIVALLED VISUALS AND EXCITING, EXCLUSIVE STREAMING ACCESS

MBC SHAHID, the first and leading Arabic streaming platform, offers a vast library of exclusive originals, series, movies, live TV and sports, catering to diverse tastes across the region delivering an array of premium Arabic content, with this exclusive LG collaboration meaning customers purchasing a qualifying LG television until the end of March can unlock a world of compelling storytelling and entertainment.

Among the groundbreaking screens included in the bundle offer is the newest LG OLED evo G5, which redefines clarity with self-lit pixels that produce perfect black and vibrant colors, creating an infinitely contrasting and breathtakingly realistic image. Powered by the α9 AI Processor Gen6, it also features Brightness Booster Max for an even more luminous picture and a sleek Gallery Design that seamlessly blends into any living space, further enhanced by immersive Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound integration.

For those seeking brilliant color and exceptional brightness, the similarly MBC SHAHID- accompanied LG QNED MiniLED utilizes Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology alongside MiniLED backlighting to achieve astounding precision and vivid hues across its expansive display. Its Precision Dimming technology meticulously controls backlight zones, while the α7 AI Processor Gen6 optimizes content in real-time, offering high refresh rates perfect for dynamic gaming and a smooth experience via the intuitive webOS 25 Smart TVplatform.

Complementing LG's premium offerings is the LG UHD TV range, bringing captivating 4K resolution and intelligent processing to a wider audience, ensuring every scene is rendered with remarkable detail and depth. Driven by the α5 AI Processor Gen6, this model line supports HDR10 Pro and Filmmaker Mode for a true-to-life viewing experience, all within a slim design and accessible through the user-friendly webOS 25 interface, and promising exceptional LG technology and bundled captivating entertainment is available for all budgets.

From now until March 31, customers in the UAE, Qatar, and Oman who invest in a new eligible LG TV will receive the complimentary six-month MBC SHAHID access and its seamless access to an extensive collection of Arabic and international content, perfect for enjoying on LG's stunning displays.

For customers in the UAE, effortless redemption is managed directly through the MBC SHAHID application on their new LG television, while in Qatar and Oman, the offer can be conveniently activated at participating LG retail stores.

This partnership with MBC SHAHID underscores LG's commitment to not only providing superior display technology but also enhancing the overall user experience by integrating premium content that resonates deeply with its audience. With an LG television and six months of MBC SHAHID subscriptions, families can truly transform their living rooms into a hub of unparalleled entertainment.

To learn more about LG's latest televisions, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/tvs-soundbars

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences.

LG Channels, LG's exclusive free streaming service, offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime and more. With an always growing number of channels, owners of LG TVs, smart monitors or projectors can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels app. LG Channels is also available for Automotive and Hotel TV. For more news on webOS for Smart TV, visit www.lg.com

About MBC SHAHID:

MBC SHAHID is the world's leading Arabic streaming platform that's home to highly rated original productions from the Arab world, a wide range of exclusive series, movies and other premieres, as well as live TV channels, sports, kids offering, international content, and more.

Featuring both free content via video on demand (VoD) and exclusive additional offerings via subscription video on demand (SVOD), MBC SHAHID's diverse programming line-up includes binge worthy exclusive Originals, Premieres, Arabic movies fresh off the box-office, MBC's live TV channels in true HD quality, international offerings in a variety of languages, sports, kids content, not to mention more than 30 FAST channels.

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