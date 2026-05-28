LG ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES NEW SOLUTIONS FOR AUTOMOTIVE INNOVATION PARTNERSHIP WITH GOOGLE

LG Reinforces Technology Leadership with IVI and SDV Technologies Delivering Seamless Multi-Display Experiences and Optimized Single-SoC Performance

News Summary

LG Electronics announced its latest AAOS and AAOS-based IVI and SDV solutions, earning recognition from Google and automakers.

LG's solutions enable simultaneous control of multiple in-vehicle displays using a single SoC, helping automakers reduce system complexity and deployment costs.

LG demonstrated seamless multi-display experiences across navigation, vehicle information and entertainment, along with personalized passenger features such as individual logins, content sharing and parental controls.

Google executive acknowledges the solution's performance, stability, intuitive voice controls and flexible SoC compatibility, reinforcing future collaboration opportunities with LG in SDV innovation.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) showcased its latest suite of in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions, which earned strong recognition from Google and global automakers.

Showcasing LG's AAOS-Based Innovations

LG ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCE NEW SOLUTIONS FOR AUTOMOTIVE INNOVATION PARTNERSHIP WITH GOOGLE

A new range of solutions is built on Android Automotive OS (AAOS) and AAOS SDV technologies. While AAOS SDV enables software to define and control core vehicle functions from driving performance and convenience features to safety systems, AAOS serves as the foundation for delivering infotainment experiences to passengers.

Enabling Seamless Multi-Display Experiences with a Single SoC

A key element is a new solution for simultaneously controlling multiple in-vehicle displays. Powered by Qualcomm Technologies' next generation Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform, LG's solution offers clear, vibrant images and smooth, stable performance enabling a seamless experience across navigation, vehicle information, and entertainment.

Unlike conventional in-vehicle display systems, which require a separate control chip for each screen, LG's AAOS-based solution can simultaneously control multiple displays with different aspect ratios using only a single system-on-chip (SoC). Leveraging LG's efficient resource allocation technology and system load optimization capabilities, the solution supports automakers to significantly reduce the cost of deploying multi-display in-cabin systems.

Delivering Personalized and Intuitive In-Cabin Experiences

LG's technology allows each person in the vehicle to view different content at the same time. For example, the driver can use navigation on the main display while the front-seat passenger watches YouTube, and the rear-seat passengers enjoy live TV content on their respective screens. The solution also supports individual user login accounts, personalized settings, content sharing and parental controls, enabling a more customized and flexible in-cabin entertainment experience for every passenger.

Additionally, LG has enhanced its voice command-based user interface to provide easier control in large panoramic dashboard environments. With simple spoken commands, users can adjust screen layouts, control key vehicle functions, launch apps and manage system volume. The reduced need for touch interaction contributes to improved convenience and safety in-cabin.

Strengthening Collaboration With Google for the SDV Era

Google executives commended LG's solution for its stable performance, differentiated user experience and ability to support cluster and media entertainment functions through a single SoC.

The solution also received a favorable evaluation for its flexibility in various SoC environments, its potential suitability for a wide range of automotive applications, and its broad chipset compatibility. The positive response reaffirmed the strength of LG and Google's partnership and signaled further opportunities for collaboration.

"LG's solution clearly demonstrated how AAOS can enable more flexible, intelligent and engaging in-vehicle experiences," said Patrick Brady, vice president of Android Automotive at Google. "Its seamless multi-display integration, intuitive voice controls and stable performance powered by a single SoC stood out, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with LG to advance innovation for the SDV era."

"We are honored that our technological expertise and commitment to customer experience innovation have been recognized," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company. "Through continued collaboration with Google and other major global tech partners, LG will continue to deliver differentiated in-vehicle customer experiences."

About LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company

The LG Vehicle Solution Company (VS) is bringing LG's unique mobility innovations to the automotive industry. As a trusted and innovative partner, the company provides intelligent solutions including head units, displays, connectivity, ADAS vision systems, and software solutions integrating human-centered AI and automotive engineering into the modern AI/software-defined vehicle. Committed to "Driving better future mobility," the company has diversified its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities, including automotive lighting systems, e-powertrain and cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility. To stay updated with the latest news, subscribe to the LG mobility newsletter, LG Loop at www.LG.com/global/mobility/newsletter and follow the LG VS Company LinkedIn channel at www.linkedin.com/company/lgvehiclesolution.

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