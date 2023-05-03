Lexsoft Systems Announces Expansion into North America with Opening of Chicago Office

Craig Zofchak joins as Director of Business Development to drive Lexsoft's North American operation

MADRID and CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexsoft Systems, a provider of IT and business process solutions, announces the company's expansion into the North American market with the opening of its office in Chicago. Craig Zofchak has joined as Director of Business Development North America, assuming responsibility for driving Lexsoft's operation and supporting the regional customer base.

This move is in response to a growing demand for Lexsoft's T3 knowledge management (KM) solution by law firms in North America, following their transition to cloud-based document management systems. With restrictions imposed on document sharing across different jurisdictions, law firms are investing in KM solutions to ensure they have access to knowledge documents whilst fully complying with the various international data protection legislations. Additionally, firms are actively exploring AI for the KM function, which makes T3 an attractive proposition.

"The opening of our Chicago office is a major milestone in Lexsoft's growth, and a logical business decision given the traction we are seeing for T3 in this market," said Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems. "We are super excited to have Craig on board, he will play a vital role in helping to establish our presence in North America. He is a seasoned legal technology professional, with a wealth of experience and in-depth knowledge of the North American market. Our customers will benefit from Craig's expertise greatly. We are looking forward to this next phase with a lot of enthusiasm."

With over 15 years of experience in the legal industry, Craig Zofchak has a proven record of accomplishments, and so is well-placed to help grow Lexsoft's business as well as better serve customers in this market. A subject matter expert in iManage solutions, Zofchak has helped many AmLaw 200, Canadian 7 Sister, and Global 100 firms and corporate legal departments to maximize their investment in T3 and iManage. This is noteworthy as T3 is implemented over pre-existing iManage infrastructure. Over the last six years, Zofchak has worked closely with Lexsoft on many client projects in Latin America too.

"I'm delighted with the opportunity to drive Lexsoft's operations in North America," commented Zofchak. "T3 is a robust and innovative KM solution, which has kept pace with the changing needs of customers, which is perhaps why in the current climate, there is so much interest in the product."

Lexsoft provides IT and business process solutions to the legal sector across Europe, United States and Latin America. The company assists law firms and corporate legal departments (CLD) to improve their document management, knowledge management, practice management, and CRM processes, to facilitate business efficiency, improve productivity and reduce risk. Lexsoft T3 is a proven knowledge management solution, offering one of the most comprehensive workflows for this business function. For more information visit: www.lexsoft.com.

