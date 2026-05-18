Lexsoft Announces Lexsoft T3's Accessibility Via MCP Functionalities

Launches new OpenAI vectorized Indexer for semantic search

LONDON and MADRID, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexsoft Systems, a provider of IT and business process solutions, today announces that its legal knowledge management system, Lexsoft T3, is now fully accessible and integrable via the Model Context Protocol (MCP). The company also launches a new Microsoft-based OpenAI vectorized Indexer in T3 for semantic searching, supporting contextualized, highly personalized search results. With these two advances, T3 is now a key component within workflows across organizations' AI environments, both internally and externally.

T3 is a key component of orchestrated AI legal workflows

Through this new plug-and-play capability with MCP functionalities, law firms and corporate legal departments can now connect T3 with any MCP-compatible legal AI orchestrator, such as Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and Gemini, and third-party AI platforms such as Harvey, for knowledge search, retrieval, and classification. In the future, too, organizations will be able to connect with new, MCP-integrable AI tool vendors, based on evolving knowledge management requirements.

This takes T3 from being a standalone knowledge management solution to a key component in broader orchestrated AI workflows. With T3 as the source of curated, lifecycle-managed knowledge documents, AI orchestrator tools can now extract information from high-quality, human-validated content, rather than from large volumes of noisy, unreviewed documents residing in organizations' document management systems. For every datapoint or text extracted using AI, T3 shows the exact contextual reference from where that information is pulled from.

T3 offers a choice of Indexer

T3's new OpenAI vectorized Indexer in T3 provides semantic searching, delivering more accurate, context-aware search results. A standard Indexer typically matches exact or derivations of the same word – for example, contract, contracts, and contracting. However, this new vectorized T3 Indexer understands, for instance, that 'contract' and 'agreement' are similar concepts. It can also distinguish similar words in different contexts – for example, 'Milan' the person versus 'Milan' the city.

Because the new T3 Indexer understands the meaning of search terms and the context they are used in, searches in T3 return more relevant and reliable results.

The new T3 Indexer is hosted inside the organization's own OpenAI tenant within the Microsoft environment, enabling them to fully comply with the security and data-residency requirements. Lexsoft does not index customers' data.

Now organizations have a choice – they can continue to use their current Indexer or switch to the new T3 Indexer.

"By combining MCP functionality, advanced semantic search, and human‑centered review, T3 now plays a critical role in supporting the current wave of AI-led transformation of working practices in the legal sector," Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems, says. "We are developing T3 so that the solution enables organizations to optimally use AI for knowledge management while ensuring safeguards through close human involvement and oversight. The best part is that through generative AI tools such as Copilot, Claude, and Gemini, or Harvey; T3, knowledge management is seamlessly embedded within the legal workflow. In effect, the solution becomes invisible. Lawyers can simply trust that they are accessing the best knowledge documents as a matter of course."

About Lexsoft Systems

Lexsoft provides IT and business process solutions to the legal sector across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. ISO 27017 and ISO 27001 certified, the company assists law firms and corporate legal departments (CLD) to improve their document management, knowledge management, practice management, and CRM processes, to facilitate business efficiency, improve productivity, and reduce risk. Lexsoft T3 is a proven knowledge management solution, offering one of the most comprehensive workflows for this business function. For more information, visit: www.lexsoft.com.