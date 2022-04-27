Lexogen Introduces CORALL RNA-Seq V2 - a fast and flexible whole transcriptome RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit.

Get the best sequencing results for all sample types and qualities

VIENNA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen, a transcriptomics and Next-Generation Sequencing company today announced the release of the new CORALL RNA-Seq V2 whole transcriptome library prep kit.

Whole-transcriptome analysis with RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) is at the cutting edge of NGS capabilities and allows to determine RNA molecules in a sample at the moment of sampling. The transcriptome is a highly dynamic cellular feature and RNA-Seq opens up a world of discovery potential. Among the most common applications of RNA-Seq are gene expression studies, for example transcriptional changes in response to drug treatment or during various states of development, as well as alternative splicing studies and analysis of transcript isoforms in different tissues or in health and disease.

CORALL RNA-Seq V2 builds on the proprietary Displacement/Stop and Ligation technologies introduced previously. It is a fast and flexible kit for whole transcriptome sequencing with a wide input range and exceptional performance even for low input (down to 1 ng total RNA) and compromised samples. In contrast to conventional WTS RNA-Seq, CORALL library preparation requires only 6 steps and can be completed in 4.5 hours. CORALL does not require RNA fragmentation and is thus perfectly suited for processing of highly degraded RNA or FFPE material.

CORALL RNA-Seq V2 adds several improvements to the well-established technology, enhancing the performance and robustness of the kit and introducing the possibility to adjust the library size without using RNA fragmentation! This new feature makes CORALL RNA-Seq V2 ideal for challenging RNA-Seq applications, such as isoform detection, transcript (re)-annotation or the study of fusion transcripts. The kit is available as standalone, as mRNA-Seq bundle including poly(A) selection and as Total RNA-Seq bundle including RiboCop rRNA depletion for highest quality in performance.

"We can support our researchers very well using Lexogen's CORALL RNA-Seq Library preparation." says Dr. Pamela Nicholson, Manager of the Next Generation Sequencing Platform at the University of Bern in Switzerland. "We find the protocol to be straight-forward and can generate very consistent libraries perfect for standard RNA-Seq projects—With CORALL RNA-Seq V2 we now have the choice to generate libraries with longer insert sizes […]. This is very useful, for example, for RNA-Seq for non-model organisms, for improved mapping for demanding projects, and for projects characterizing isoforms."

