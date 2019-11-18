Lexogen continues to partner with the international RNA Society to support the RNA Salon program and engage thousands of researchers world-wide

VIENNA, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA and protein are two well-known building blocks of life, but it is another essential molecule called RNA (ribonucleic acid) that links them. The community of researchers investigating this fascinating molecule comes from many different scientific disciplines and belong to many different organizations, university institutes, and departments.

To cultivate interactions between these RNA researchers, the RNA Society established the "RNA Salon" program in 2016 providing financial support for recurring local or regional RNA science-based activities held at academic institutions throughout the world. From the very beginning, Lexogen, an RNA-focused biotech company, partnered with the RNA Society as the exclusive industrial sponsor of this program, to allow RNA Salon participants to draw from the expertise of Lexogen in the field of RNA sequencing.

"For the fourth year running we are delighted to continue our partnership with the RNA Society by supporting an ever-increasing number of RNA researchers. Lexogen is specialized in transcriptome analysis by high-throughput sequencing, which has become a standard method in almost all areas of RNA research. We are therefore looking forward to supporting a peak number of RNA Salons and the exciting discoveries that will be initiated and revealed at upcoming RNA Salon events," said Lukas Paul, PhD, the Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs at Lexogen GmbH.

More than 50 RNA Salons in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America are funded in the academic year 2019/20 and expected to bring together the massive number of 5000 RNA researchers.

Ute Kothe, PhD (RNA Salon administrator, Membership Committee, RNA Society): "The RNA Salon program has become a tremendously successful initiative fostering engagement and collaboration between RNA scientists and proudly reflects the mission of the RNA Society to advance RNA research and education. We are delighted to continue to partner with Lexogen on this important program for the benefit of our members and thousands of RNA scientists around the globe. Our ongoing collaboration with Lexogen will inspire RNA Salon members to be most innovative and collaborative researchers leading to significance advances in biomedicine and bioengineering."

About Lexogen

Established in 2007, Lexogen is a transcriptomics and Next-Generation Sequencing company, focusing on the development of innovative methods for RNA analysis. Its portfolio already includes multiple innovative and well-established protocols for RNA sequencing sample preparation, external RNA spike-in controls, as well as bioinformatic tools and sequencing services. Lexogen is a privately held company, headquartered in Vienna, Austria with a subsidiary in New Hampshire, US.

About the RNA Society

The RNA Society represents an organization of over 2000 members worldwide dedicated to fostering research and education in the field of RNA science. It hosts a peer-reviewed scientific journal, RNA, and an annual scientific conference (held May 26-31, 2020 in beautiful Vancouver, Canada). In addition to being part of a robust scientific community, membership in the RNA Society provides a number of benefits including travel fellowships, publication discounts, RNA-related small conference support, mentorship and professional development opportunities, and the chance to organize your own RNA Salon event!

