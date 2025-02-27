LexisNexis Risk Solutions Earns #2 Position on Chartis Research's FCC50 Ranking 2025

ATLANTA and LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has climbed two places to secure second position in Chartis Research's prestigious Financial Crime & Compliance50 (FCC50) rankings for 2025. The global data and analytics company also received three distinguished category awards, further cementing its position as a leading financial crime compliance solutions vendor.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions' position as second place in the overall FCC50 ranking recognizes its entire suite of financial crime compliance solutions, which include screening tools, platforms, transaction monitoring and identity verification solutions.

In the awards categories, the company was recognized with an Innovation Award for contextual transaction screening for its LexisNexis® Firco™ Continuity solution. It also received an Innovation Award for its orchestration platform, LexisNexis® RiskNarrative™, in the Platforms category. It was also honored for its suite of identity verification (IDV) capabilities, including its recent acquisition of IDVerse™, in the IDV Solutions category.

The rankings and awards were announced today during Chartis' FCC50 virtual event and at the 1LoD Financial Crime Summit in New York City.

Matt Michaud, global head of FCC at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, commented, "This latest Chartis ranking and the category awards we've received are further validation of the tireless pursuit of excellence that colleagues and teams across our business demonstrate day in, day out. As an organization, we are passionate about the positive impact that our solutions can have on businesses, individuals and society as a whole, in helping our clients to make better decisions and supporting safer transactions."

Nick Vitchev, Research Director at Chartis, said, "LexisNexis Risk Solutions' rise to second place in the FCC50 ranking reflects not only its increasingly prominent role in fighting financial crime, but also its ability to deliver a broad range of solutions and value across a spectrum of use cases. LexisNexis Risk Solutions also won several awards that highlight its innovative approach, particularly in its orchestration platform and transaction screening, where it is delivering robust contextual screening."

